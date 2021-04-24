- VeChain price knocked to the technical ground but closed yesterday with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern.
- Weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still overbought.
- VeChainThor is enabling companies to build high-quality and expandable decentralized projects.
VeChain price mounted a tremendous rebound yesterday, but collective weakness in the cryptocurrency market may lead to some residual selling in VET over the next couple of days. However, the channel’s upper trend line should contain the selling.
VeChain price to retake relative strength leadership
VET advanced in a rising channel from late November 2020 until mid-February before going parabolic earlier this month. The collective sell-off in the market halted the advance, sending VET lower.
The decline culminated in yesterday’s massive bullish hammer candlestick pattern. The low of the day nearly touched the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the cup-with-handle pattern breakout on January 3 and was built on the fourth largest daily volume in 2021, raising the odds it was the end of the 50% implosion.
Most major sell-offs experience some residual selling after rebounding, and it is anticipated over the next couple of days. A trade above yesterday’s high at $0.214 will confirm a new VET rally that should carry it to the all-time high of $0.282. Along the way, the digital token will confront some resistance at $0.220 and $0.253.
One caveat to the bullish thesis is the current high readings on the daily and weekly RSI. Flash-like declines never release the overbought conditions that often suffocate sustainable rallies, so a bearish momentum divergence can be anticipated when VET price reaches new highs.
VET/USD daily chart
For the thesis to be invalidated, it would require a complete retracement of yesterday’s rebound, which is highly unlikely considering the daily chart framework.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price recovers 50% of its market capitalization in hours after massive collapse
VeChain, like the rest of cryptocurrencies, had a major drop in the last two days and lost close to $8 billion in market capitalization, gaining around $4 billion in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum price defends key level which could push the digital asset into new all-time highs
Ethereum just established a new all-time high at $2,644 on April 22, but the entire market had a flash crash in the last 24 hours and ETH also dropped to a low of $2,107.
Ripple and SEC clash again as lawsuit becomes even more uncertain
XRP had a major rally at the beginning of April as investors grew confident in the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. However, the entire cryptocurrency market had a significant crash, and the SEC case outcome is not as straightforward as previously thought.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.