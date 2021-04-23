VeChain price recovers 50% of its market capitalization in hours after massive collapse

- VeChain price has seen a massive 50% rebound from a low of $0.13.
- The digital asset could see another upswing in the short-term according to technicals.
- VET bulls must conquer a key resistance level to confirm an uptrend.
VeChain, like the rest of cryptocurrencies, had a major drop in the last two days and lost close to $8 billion in market capitalization, gaining around $4 billion in the last 24 hours.
VeChain price aims for a massive rebound if key resistance level is broken
VeChain price has seen a significant rebound in the last 24 hours from its low of $0.13 to $0.194 at the time of writing. The digital asset only faces one last key resistance level at $0.195, which is the 50 SMA.
VET/USD 6-hour chart
A 6-hour candlestick close above the 50 SMA support level will confirm a short-term uptrend. Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a buy signal which is also increasing the buying pressure of VET.
VET/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, VeChain has formed a hammer candlestick, which is considered extremely bullish, and a reversal candlestick. It signals the asset is near a bottom, but there needs to be other factors to be confirmed, like the buy signal mentioned above.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
However, on the 4-hour chart, VeChain price had a breakdown from a symmetrical triangle pattern which has a long-term price target of $0.118. This was not met in the last crash and the previous support trend line will most likely act as a strong resistance level which can quickly push VeChain price down to the target of $0.118.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.
Ripple and SEC clash again as lawsuit becomes even more uncertain
XRP had a major rally at the beginning of April as investors grew confident in the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. However, the entire cryptocurrency market had a significant crash, and the SEC case outcome is not as straightforward as previously thought.
Dogecoin primed to rebound after defending key support level
Dogecoin price had a massive crash since its new all-time high at $0.45. The digital asset reached the top 5 in the market capitalization ranking after a massive rally.
Cardano eyes $1 amid market-wide sell-off
Cardano price shows weakness that has kept it from surging higher. Due to a recent spike in selling pressure, ADA has restarted its drop and eyes levels last seen during the weekend crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.