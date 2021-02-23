VeChain Price Forecast: VET ready for a rebound after bloody correction

- VeChain price shows signs of recovery after a 32% crash.
- The Tom DeMark Sequential indicator presented a buy signal on the 4-hour chart.
- A bounce from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level could push VET by 15% to $0.47.
VeChain price witnessed a brutal 45% sell-off that kicked off on February 12. Although VET crashed as low as $0.033, market participants are aggressively buying the dips.
VeChain price could bounce higher
VeChain price began trending lower after hitting a local top of $0.061 on February 12. However, Tuesday’s trading session sealed VET’s fate as it dropped 32% in less than eight hours to hit a low of $0.033.
Despite the significant losses, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal in the form of a red nine candlestick on the 4-hour chart. This setup forecasts a one to four 4-hour candlestick upswing in VeChain price.
So long as VET holds above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.040, the optimistic outlook prevails.
In such a case, buying pressure could snowball, pushing VeChain price towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.047, representing a 10% upswing from the current price.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the buy signal, if VeChain price fails to stay above $0.040, sellers could drag it down by 15% to revisit the recent low of $0.033.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
