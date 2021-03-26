- VeChain price decline finding support at the 100 four-hour simple moving average (SMA)
- Volume is contracting on rebounds and surging during descents.
- A descending channel developing on the 4-hour chart.
VeChain price is in the process of correcting the 330% gain from a cup-with-handle breakout on January 3. The overbought condition on the weekly chart and the bearish momentum divergence combined with the failure to overcome the 3.618 Fibonacci extension of the 2018-2020 bear market at $0.098 established the context for this emerging correction.
VeChain price now reflecting weak technicals
There has been no fundamental change in the longer-term charts to justify overturning the bearish outlook. VET will not overcome the critical Fibonacci extension level until the overbought condition has been released on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and weak holders have been forced from the digital currency.
On March 22, VET broke the rising trendline from the February low on a surge of volume, and it was a warning that lower prices were in the pipeline. Prices continued to correct into yesterday, where VeChain price rebounded from the 100 four-hour SMA, but on well below-average volume. The same low volume profile accompanied the March 24 rebound from the 50 four-hour SMA.
The March 24 low was engineered by the intersection of the 100 four-hour SMA and the 0.382 retracement level of the March rally at $0.075, but expectations remain focused on a deeper correction. Look for instant support at the 0.50 retracement level at $0.067, a 30% decline from the all-time high. It is a significant loss but common in the VeChain price history.
If the selling is not contained, the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.059 and the February high at $0.061 join in establishing formable support.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
Resistance levels begin at the 50 four-hour moving average at $0.086, followed by the descending channel’s upper trendline at $0.092. A close above $0.096 would trigger a double bottom formation and raise the odds that the correction is over and VET is ready to print new all-time highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550. Ripple faces immense overhead pressure, limiting movement toward $0.6.
Stellar resumes uptrend after bouncing off key technical pattern
Stellar has printed a double-bottom pattern, leading to gains above $0.36. The MACD is likely to flip bullish in the short-term as XLM momentum becomes stronger. The 4-hour SuperTrend indicator recently sent a signal to short Stellar, casting a bearish cloud.
Soros Fund Management top executive eyes Bitcoin inflection point while BTC price stabilizes above $50,000
The CIO of Soros Fund Management thinks Bitcoin is taking over gold's inherent features. Soros has over time invested in digital asset infrastructure, hinting at Bitcoin ownership.
Chiliz ignores bearish on-chain metrics, embarks on liftoff to $1
Chiliz is drawing closer to breaking out of a descending parallel channel. Price action past the 50 SMA and 100 SMA on the four-hour chart will add credibility to the potentially massive upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.