In an annoucement on Medium VeChain have said the VeChain Foundation buyback address was compromised.

December 13, 8:27pm (UTC+8), the VeChain Foundation buyback address was compromised. Approximately 1.1 billion VET tokens in this address were transferred into 0xD802A148f38aBa4759879c33E8d04deb00cFB92b, the hacker’s address. All the addresses associated with the said hacker’s address have been tagged on VeChainStats, the list is automatically updated as soon as the hacker sends any funds from the original hacker’s address.

They go on to say, the VeChain Foundation has been tracing the transfer of these VET Tokens in real-time and has taken several steps as outlined below to contain the situation.

In an initial reaction the price has broken the support zone of 0.00581390. The next major support is at 0.00482947.