VanEck executive alleges that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto

VanEck's Mathew Sigel claims that Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Sigel suggested that revealing Satoshi's identity would end uncertainties surrounding the pseudonymous character.

He also argued that if Dorsey is confirmed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, it wouldn't have much effect on Bitcoin's price or community.

Bitcoin's pseudonymous inventor was the subject of debate across the crypto community on Tuesday as VanEck's Mathew Sigel claimed that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is the long-unidentified creator of the number one cryptocurrency.

Jack Dorsey could be Bitcoin's inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto

VanEck's Head of Digital Assets Research Mathew Sigel publicly stated that Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, according to an X post on Tuesday.

Sigel's argument draws from "technical similarities, circumstantial connections, patterns and timing" that suggest Dorsey may have been responsible for Bitcoin's creation.

These were all pointed out by entrepreneur Sean Murray, who began a discovery titled "Why Jack Dorsey Is Satoshi Nakamoto."

He argued that the circumstantial and technical evidence linking Dorsey to Satoshi is compelling enough to warrant further investigation.

The claims begin with Jack Dorsey's early involvement in cryptography and cypherpunk communities. The research traces his history back to the University of Missouri-Rolla (UMR), where students were called "Miners."

Additionally, the Bitcoin.org domain was allegedly registered the day after Dorsey tweeted an old sailor's adage. The original Bitcoin source code also contains another sailing reference, aligning with Dorsey's self-described identity as a sailor.

In the spirit of full disclosure, intellectual honesty, posterity's judgment, and rigorous debate, I would like to share my strong belief: I have become personally convinced that Jack Dorsey – CEO of Square and founder of X – is Bitcoin’s founder Satoshi Nakamoto. This is my… https://t.co/ufLhdoZEzw pic.twitter.com/kY5y3fFpby — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) February 18, 2025

Murray also highlighted Satoshi Nakamoto's disappearance from public view in late 2010. The research claims that it coincided with Dorsey becoming increasingly preoccupied with his companies, Twitter and Square.

He also noted that Dorsey has avoided outright denial but has made cryptic remarks about Bitcoin being his artistic creation.

This includes Square's integration of Bitcoin for payments, followed by the release of its children's book about the "Legend of Satoshi Nakamoto" in 2018, where the Satoshi character is made to look like Jack.

While Dorsey has yet to confirm the claims, Sigel argues that identifying Satoshi's true identity is not harmful to Bitcoin but beneficial for its long-term stability.

He acknowledged concerns that the absence of Satoshi's true identity could negatively impact market sentiment in the long run, especially if their estimated 1.1 million BTC stash — about 5.2% of Bitcoin's total supply — suddenly floods the market.

However, Sigel contends that if Dorsey is indeed Satoshi, this knowledge could provide clarity and prevent unnecessary speculation about potential market disruptions.

He buttressed that Bitcoin's decentralized design "ensures it remains beyond any one individual's control."

The claim that Jack Dorsey is Satoshi Nakamoto has ignited the interest of crypto community members.

"I hope this post attracts those more talented than I am who can analyze these patterns and strengthen, or refute, the argument," wrote Sigel. "If Satoshi is meant to remain unknown, scrutiny will reveal that as well. I understand this view may provoke strong reactions, but I believe it's a conversation worth having."

Many have acknowledged the possibility of Mathew Sigel's assertion, stating that the evidence is clear enough. However, others have knocked it off as another failed attempt to determine Satoshi's real identity.

Bitcoin has extended its decline in the past 24 hours, dropping below $94,000 at press time.