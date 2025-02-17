Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH hold steady while XRP gains momentum

- Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks.
- Ethereum price trades around $2,680 on Monday after a mild rise of 1.3% in the previous week.
- XRP extends its gains on Monday after rallying 14% last week.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. Ethereum (ETH) price follows in BTC’s footsteps and hovers around $2,680, while Ripple (XRP) shows strength and extends its gains on Monday after rallying 14% last week.
Bitcoin seen consolidating before a big move
Bitcoin price broke below the $100,000 support level on February 4 and has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since then. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC hovers around $96,400.
If BTC breaks and closes below the lower boundary of the consolidating range of $94,000, it could extend the decline to test its psychologically important level of $90,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 44, consolidating after being rejected at its neutral level of 50 last week and indicating slightly bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover and red histogram bars, hinting at further correction.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC breaks above the upper boundary of the consolidating range of $100,000, it would extend the recovery to retest its January 31 high of $106,012.
Ethereum bulls aim for $3,000 mark
Ethereum price faced a rejection around its descending trendline on February 1 and declined 13.87%, closing below its $3,000 psychologically important level the next day. ETH continued its correction by nearly 9% in the following week. However, ETH prices recovered slightly by 1.3% the previous week. At the time of writing on Monday, it hovers around $2,670.
If ETH continues to recover, it could extend the recovery to test the $3,000 level.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 38, bounced off from its oversold level of 30, indicating fewer signs of selling pressure. However, the RSI must trade above its neutral level of 50 to sustain the bullish momentum. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally. Moreover, the MACD indicator showed a bullish crossover on the daily chart last week, giving buy signals and indicating an upward trend ahead.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if ETH continues its decline and closes below $2,359, it will extend the decline to test its next weekly support at $1,905.
XRP momentum indicators reflect bullish price action
Ripple price rallied 14% last week, breaking above the daily level of $2.72 on Friday and finding support around it on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it hovers around its daily support of $2.72.
If the daily level of $2.72 holds, XRP will extend the rally to retest its January 16 high of $3.40.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 54, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. Moreover, like Ethereum, XRP’s MACD indicator showed a bullish crossover on the daily chart last week, giving buy signals and indicating an upward trend ahead.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP closes below the daily support level of $2.72, it would extend the decline to test its next support level at $1.96.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin vs Gold: Asset tokenization expert weighs impact of US Inflation on 2025 price trends
Bitcoin price consolidated at $97,000 on Feb 15, down 6% within the monthly time frame, reeling under bearish headwinds from US tariff wars and rising inflation.
Dogecoin mirrors XRP rally as SEC acknowledges Grayscale ETF Filings
Dogecoin price surged 3% on Friday, as ETF speculation gains traction. The acknowledgment of Grayscale’s XRP and Dogecoin ETF applications by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fueled the latest bullish DOGE price breakout.
Crypto task force eyes ETF staking; what could it mean for crypto ETFs?
In a meeting with Jito Labs and Multicoin Capital, the Securities & Exchange Commission examined various methods for tackling regulatory issues related to digital assets, including the approval of staking within crypto exchange-traded funds.
US states advance Bitcoin reserve legislation as Abu Dhabi discloses over $460 million investment in BTC ETFs
Bitcoin reserve has become a growing trend in the United States, with twenty states pushing legislation to establish a reserve for the top crypto. This follows Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company's $461 million investment into BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin's (BTC) price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days, and, when writing on Friday, it hovers around $97,000. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.