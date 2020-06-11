The US’ latest national debt landmark comes as Bitcoin circles $10,000 and puts the cryptocurrency’s digital scarcity back in the spotlight.
The United States now has debt equal to a giant 2.65 billion Bitcoin (BTC) — more than 21 times the number of coins that will ever circulate.
According to figures by statistics monitor U.S. National Debt Clock, the country’s gross debt has crossed the historic $26 trillion mark for the first time.
US debt since March beats Bitcoin supply
The almost inconceivable number comes after several months of inflationary measures by the Federal Reserve, which have seen the dollar supply increase dramatically.
As Cointelegraph reported this week, the U.S. M2 money supply now stands at a record $18.115 trillion, while the Fed’s balance sheet has topped $7 trillion.
The debt landmark did not go unnoticed on Bitcoin proponents, with the @Bitcoin Twitter account noting that the number was equal to 2,653,061,224 BTC as of June 11.
In just two months, @Bitcoin added, the tally had increased by 204,081,632 BTC — itself far more than Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million units.
U.S. debt to GDP comparison. Source: JustFacts/ U.S. Treasury
OECD: More public debt “necessary”
The debate around digital scarcity continues in the week that the Fed is due to convene to discuss how to navigate the way out of the coronavirus meltdown.
M2 growth highlighted Bitcoin’s opposite trajectory to fiat in terms of money supply, weeks after the cryptocurrency’s third block subsidy halving event cut emission by 50% and inflation to 1.8%.
At the same time, a damning report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, cast major doubt on a so-called V-shaped economic recovery, and argued that governments should instead prepare for a second wave of coronavirus.
“Ultra-accommodative monetary policies and higher public debt are necessary and will be accepted as long as economic activity and inflation are depressed, and unemployment is high,” it said.
“However, debt-financed spending should be well targeted to support the most vulnerable and the investment necessary for a transition to a more robust economy.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
It won't be easy for Ethereum to achieve this breakout, as the technical indicators are on the verge of losing the last bullish breath and the prices against the US dollar are pointing to declines in the coming sessions.
BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle
BCH has seen a peak of $258.32 today on June 11 and it’s currently at its low at $247 losing the daily 12-EMA and touching the 26-EMA at $247. The daily RSI has dropped significantly today touching the oversold zone.
FOMC decision inspired another BTC/USD growth attempt
BTC/USD made another attempt to break above $10,000 on late Wednesday and settled in a range $9,800-$9,900 during early Asian hours on Thursday.
XRP/BTC breaks below critical support, more sell-off ahead
A prominent commodity trader and a long-standing XRP critic Peter Brandt believes that XRP is bound to crash agains BTC. In a recent tweet, he pointed out that Ripple Lab.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.