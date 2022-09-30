- In a poll conducted by Haun Ventures, over 72% of the voters demanded a more democratized and fair economic system.
- According to the report, about one in every five voters currently holds digital assets.
- The report further suggested that 55% of the voters are less likely to vote for web3 opposing candidates.
Crypto adoption has mushroomed over the last few months, and now a significant portion of the population is somehow affiliated with it or is aware of it. However, the acceptance and adoption of crypto has been such that today it holds enough power to influence the voters' decision when it comes to voting for their representatives.
How much can crypto change?
According to a poll conducted by Haun Ventures, a portion of voters across four swing states are also set to vote on the basis of what the candidates propose for the future of crypto and web3.
Based on this factor, the 800 likely voters across New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania could finalize their candidates during the November 2022 elections.
The poll showed that nearly one in five voters are owners of digital assets, and across these four swing states, these voters make up 18% of all voters.
Furthermore, about 55% of the voters are possibly less likely to vote for the candidates that do not share an enthusiasm for policies that enable web3. Defining web3 as a decentralized, open internet where people have more control over their data, about 91% of the voters seemed to be in support of it.
Views on the current economic system
The report also stated that about 60% of all voters across these four states consider the current economic system as unfair and believe that it's failing everyday Americans.
This leads to the adoption of digital assets, which 72% of crypto-owning voters reasoned as a demand for a more democratized and fair economic system.
Although no clear answer was given as to which political party these voters leaned more towards, a higher preference could be seen for democratic party candidates.
Preference of candidates
