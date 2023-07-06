Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives

- Apollo Capital CIO Henrik Anderson believes on-chain derivatives are the next DeFi boom.
- He attributes the speculation to the increasing popularity of decentralized spot trading fueled by the FTX collapse.
- On the other hand, Uniswap attributes its success to providing more liquidity compared to CEXs such as Binance and Coinbase.
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA) networks.
Also Read: Larry Fink creates alignment between BlackRock and the purpose of Bitcoin as the race for ETFs continues
Uniswap joyrides the expected boom among DeFi players
Uniswap, which debuted in 2018, is the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, allowing users to seamlessly convert any ERC-20 token to any other ERC-20 token. As the first choice for many new Ethereum-based project launchpads, an expert has predicted decentralized derivatives such as Uniswap taking center stage in the next DeFi mania.
In a statement to Cointelegraph, Apollo Capital chief investment officer (CIO) Henrik Andersson said that on-chain derivatives would be the next big growth sector in decentralized finance (DeFi). Based on his expert analysis, DEXs have steadily gained market share from their centralized exchange counterparts, with the trend being more pronounced since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire, FTX.
According to Andersson, the FTX incident induced fear among investors for centralized exchanges, with the overflows of this FUD boding well for decentralized exchanges. Uniswap is first in line among the DEXs that benefited.
Uniswap attributes the success to liquidity
While Apollo Capital CIO attributes the DEX’s success to investor fear and, therefore, avoidance of centralized exchanges, Uniswap told Bloomberg that it is all because of liquidity, as the network "lets traders execute large trades in the preferred price range."
4/ Despite its relative infancy, DeFi has seen deeper liquidity than large centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase and continues to act as one of the most efficient and cost effective ways to trade tokens. https://t.co/xvgPkBfCEX— Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) July 3, 2023
Notably, there has been an influx of liquidity into decentralized finance compared to centralized alternatives such as Binance and Coinbase, as DeFi presents among the most efficient and cost-effective ways to trade tokens.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10%
The success of the Uniswap network is evidenced in the notable rise in trading volume over the last 24 hours, edging closer to a 10% gain, while the rest of the crypto players show the opposite. Notably, UNI, at position 24 on the CoinMarketCap list of cryptocurrencies by trading volume, has outperformed Bitcoin and Cardano at positions one and seven, with +1.8% and -0.24%, respectively.
As reported, the Uniswap decentralized exchange recently recorded 200 million unique transactions, a sign of increasing interest in the network among market players.
Now that’s a whole lot of swapping— Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) July 5, 2023
Uniswap Protocol has officially seen 200M unique transactions pic.twitter.com/1TO3MyIphx
With its positive rise in trading volume, Uniswap leads the list of top 10 DEXs on the Ethereum chain with a 24-hour trade volume of $391 million.
With this bullish outlook, analysts speculate an imminent trend reversal for the Uniswap price. Read on for key levels to watch as UNI readies for a recovery.
Uniswap gears up for recovery after successfully processing 200 million unique transactions
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
BNB price declines as Binance suffers regulatory crackdown in Australia
The Australian financial regulator has searched Binance’s offices in the country, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing anonymous sources, as the largest exchange in the crypto ecosystem faces increasing regulatory scrutiny in many of its markets.
BTC range tightens, leaving holders confused
Bitcoin price saw a spurt in buying pressure on July 3, which pushed it to $31,395, but the lack of momentum caused a retracement of the move. As a result, altcoins, including ETH and XRP have remained lull. Additionally, the lack of a proper catalyst has sapped crypto traders' optimism.
Dogecoin price recovers from the heaviest shorting of 2023
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is recovering from the largest shorting event in 2023. Around June 29, the highest DOGE shorting level of the year was recorded by crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.