Uniswap price tries to catch up with SushiSwap, but it must slice through massive supply barrier first

- Uniswap must break the resistance at $6.5 to confirm further price action to $7.5.
- SushiSwap brings down two barriers at $4.8 and $5 but must rise above the channel’s upper boundary to continue the uptrend.
Uniswap is up a whopping 15% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token is eager to perform as well as it did in 2020, as reported. UNI is trading at $6.3 at the time of writing amid the push to break above $6.5 to validate price action to higher levels.
SushiSwap, on the other hand, has rallied over 17% in the same period and 35% over the last seven days. After closing the day above $4.8, the move paved the way for price action beyond $5. At writing, SUSHI is teetering at $5.2 amid the push to achieve higher highs in the short term.
Uniswap bulls target a breakout to $7.5
UNI is settling above $6 after bringing down the resistance at the 50 Simple Moving Average. However, to confirm the bullish action towards $7.5, the price must break the hurdle at $6.5. The Relative Strength Index highlights a possible sideways trend before the price action continues north.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
The bullish outlook can also be validated by the network growth, as seen on Santiment. The number of newly-created addresses has started to rise, reflecting the increase in price over the last 24 hours. The recovery comes after a dip to 1,185 on January 12. At the moment, the number of new addresses joining the network is at 1,351.
Uniswap network growth
On the bearish side, one can bring the argument that Uniswap is likely to confirm a subtle double-top pattern as seen on the 4-hour chart. This pattern is quite bearish and signifies a possible reversal. In that case, UNI could correct towards the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA, respectively.
SushiSwap prepares for another liftoff
SushiSwap price is rallying within an ascending parallel channel, as was recently discussed. The middle boundary played a crucial role in the recovery above the former resistance at $4.8 and $5. Meanwhile, a break above the channel’s upper limit will leave SUSHI with open air for exploration. If enough buying pressure is created, UNI may extend the price action to test $8.
SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart
Simultaneously, a spike in SushiSwap’s network growth is a bullish signal. Like Uniswap, SUSHI’s number of new addresses fell on January 12 to 262 from the monthly peak of 554. Nonetheless, a recovery is underway with the newly created addresses at 427 at the time of writing.
The network growth metric illustrates user adoption over some time. It can also identify periods when the network and the token are gaining or losing traction.
SushiSwap network growth
On the other hand, a rejection at the channel’s upper boundary will see SUSHI abandon the journey towards $8 and perhaps breakdown to retest the middle barrier support. If selling activities surge, SushiSwap may extend the bearish leg to the 50 SMA, close to the lower edge of the channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ADA battles this crucial barrier for the ultimate liftoff to $0.4
Cardano is among the altcoins that have recorded double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The price action must have followed Bitcoin’s surge above $37,000. ADA is trading at $0.31 after accruing over 10% in gains.
Ripple price bound for another leg down after Grayscale dissolves XRP Trust
Grayscale has commenced the dissolution of its XRP Trust following the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission's December 22, 2020. According to the United States SEC, XRP is unregistered security under federal laws.
EToro could limit buy orders over the weekend as demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soars
The cryptocurrency market is in a bull cycle, bringing extraordinary demand for Bitcoin and other digital assets. Thus, eToro, a leading trading app, anticipates a surge in the market, especially for Bitcoin over the weekend session.
Uniswap price tries to catch up with SushiSwap, but it must slice through massive supply barrier first
Uniswap is up a whopping 15% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token is eager to perform as well as it did in 2020, as reported. UNI is trading at $6.3 at the time of writing amid the push to break above $6.5 to validate price action to higher levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.