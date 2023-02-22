Uniswap Price Prediction: Goodbye bull market?

- Uniwap price dropped 7% in two days after finding resistance near $7.50.
- UNI could be in the beginning stages of a 20% decline targeting $5.20.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis would arrive from a breach above $7.30.
Uniswap price shows a sudden change of market behavior, likely leading to a strong move south. Traders should race themselves and consider how to manage their risk while engaging in an unconfirmed downtrend.
Uniswap price hints at a bearish overthrow
Uniswap price is down by 7% in the last two days. The downswing comes after a second failed attempt to cross over the $7.50 resistance zone. This level has been a significant barrier for UNI in the past, and failure to break above it again suggests a lack of buying pressure at higher levels.
Uniswap price is currently auctioned at $6.75. The bears have produced a surge, reconquering the 8-day exponential (EMA) and 21-day simple moving averages (SMA) in less than 24 hours. The breach is a strong signal that a true market reversal is on the horizon.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an indicator used to gauge the underlying strength of market participants by comparing and contrasting previous swing points. On February 4, the RSI showed a spike to 65 when the UNI price settled the daily close at $7.20. The recent swing point at $7.30 on February 20 only took the RSI to the 60 level. This is known as a bearish divergence and is an ideal spot for bears to apply pressure.
The recent price action and RSI signals suggest that UNI may experience further downside pressure in the short term. Uniswap’s failure to close above the range high will likely lead to a reversion to the other side of the range near $6.20. If the $6.20 support zone does not hold, the next expected level of the supply zone will be near the $5.20 area, resulting in a 20% decline from Uniswap's current price.
UNI/USDT 1-day chart
A breach above the recent divergent high at $7.30 would be necessary to invalidate the bearish thesis. If this level is breached, Uniswap is expected to rally toward $10, which would result in a 46% increase from UNI's current market value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
