TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes upside as bulls defend key support 

  • Uniswap price finds support around $7.06, forming a solid base after recent market volatility.
  • On-chain and derivatives data support the upside, including whale activity, buy dominance, and rising bullish bets.
  • The technical outlook signals more gains ahead, with UNI bulls targeting the $8.63 resistance level as momentum builds.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes upside as bulls defend key support 
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Uniswap (UNI) is showing early signs of recovery, with price action holding firmly above the $7.06 support level. Strengthening on-chain and derivatives data—including heightened whale activity and a rise in bullish positioning—suggest a favorable environment for upside continuation. On the technical side, it also suggests further upside, with UNI bulls targeting $8.63.

Uniswap’s on-chain and derivatives data show bullish bias

CryptoQuant summary data supports a positive outlook for UNI as both spot and futures markets show large whale orders and buy dominance, signaling a potential rally ahead.

The derivatives data also support a bullish bias. Coinglass’s long-to-short ratio for long-to-short reads is 1.12, the highest level over a month. The ratio above one suggests that more traders are betting on Uniswap’s price to rally.

UNI long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of UNI will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric has flipped to a positive rate and stands at 0.0087% on Monday, suggesting that longs are paying shorts, suggesting bullish sentiment toward UNI.

UNI funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI finds support around a key level

Uniswap price corrected after retesting the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $10.07 (drawn from the August high around $12.30 to the October low near $2) last week on Tuesday and 25% until Friday. UNI found support after retesting its 50-day EMA at $7.06 and held above it over the weekend. At the time of writing on Monday, UNI trades slightly above $7.52.

If the 50-day EMA at $7.06 holds, it could extend the rally toward the daily resistance at $8.63.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 55, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact, suggesting the continuation of an upward trend.

UNI/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if UNI closes below $7.06, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $6.04.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hold key support levels?

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hold key support levels?

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) begin the week on a cautious note, trading near their respective support levels. Market sentiment remains fragile following last week’s volatility, with BTC, ETH, and XRP correcting by nearly 10%, 14%, and 7%, respectively.

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Starknet, and Zcash recovery at risk

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Starknet, and Zcash recovery at risk

Aster (ASTER), Starknet (STRK), and Zcash (ZEC) trade in the green over the last 24 hours, struggling to retain gains while the broader cryptocurrency market is in the red. The technical outlook of Aster and Zcash remains mixed as bearish potential arises.

Michael Saylor denies reports of Strategy selling Bitcoin, reaffirms accumulation

Michael Saylor denies reports of Strategy selling Bitcoin, reaffirms accumulation

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor claims the company did not sell any of its Bitcoin, following rumours that the firm moved over 40,000 BTC across several wallets, according to the Arkham Intelligence dashboard.
Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.