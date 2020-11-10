Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI composed for a 16% upswing to $3.2

- Uniswap bulls push for a breakout to $3.2 amid an increase in buying pressure.
- The symmetrical triangle pattern seemingly imminent breakout adds credence to the bullish narrative.
Uniswap has started to nurture an uptrend after buyers barricaded the zone at $2.5, halting declines from causing more damage. A recovery also ensued from the support, lifting UNI towards $3. Resistance at $2.9 could not permit buyers to hit highs above $3. A little retreat came into the picture, pulling the decentralized finance (DeFi) token to the short-term support at $2.5. For now, the path of least resistance seems to be on the upside, especially if UNI can hold onto the uptrend above the triangle.
Uniswap ready for the ultimate liftoff to $3.2
UNI is changing at $2.8 while battling the selling pressure presented by a symmetrical triangle pattern. Price action above the upper trendline might kick start a rally, leading to a 16% upswing to $3.2. The Relative Strength Index adds credibility to the bullish outlook by drawing closer to the overbought area. If the price makes it above the next short term resistance at $2.9, buy orders are likely to increase, adding force to the tailwind.
UNI/USD 1-hour chart
A golden cross formed when the 100 Simple Moving Average crossed above the longer-term 200 SMA also reinforces the bullish breakout. Moreover, Uniswap has also settled above the 50 SMA. On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence shows that the price is firmly in the bulls’ hands. A bullish divergence above the MACD indicates that buyers have more influence over UNI; therefore, the uptrend is likely to extend higher.
UNI/USD hour chart
According to the IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock, Uniswap has a relatively clear path to $3. The most robust seller congestion zone runs from $3.16 to $3.25. Here, roughly 1,800 addresses had previously bought approximately 15 million UNI.
On the downside, support is presented between $2.6 and $2.7. Here, about 2,100 addresses had previously purchased 22.7 million UNI. The immense support in this zone seems enough to absorb most of the selling pressure from a break down at the current price level. Therefore, the path with the least hurdles is upwards.
Uniswap IOMAP chart
It is worth noting that that bullish outlook will be invalidated if UNI fails to sustain the uptrend above the symmetrical triangle. If the price swings back into the pattern, sell orders are bound to rise, adding pressure to the IOMAP crucial support between $2.6 and $2.7. The initial technical support at the 50 SMA must also ensure that UNI does not shift the focus to $2.6 and $2.5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
