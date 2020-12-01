- Uniswap price seems to be currently bounded inside a potential head and shoulders pattern.
- UNI could be aiming for a pullback as market investors grow greedy.
UNI is currently trading at $3.68 after a significant dip in the price to $3.38 as the entire market collapsed but managed to recover almost instantly. It also seems that the digital asset is trading inside a potential head and shoulders pattern with the neckline at $2.95.
Uniswap price might be poised for a correction
It seems that on the 4-hour chart, Uniswap price has formed a potential head and shoulders pattern, which is bearish. If the pattern is confirmed, the right shoulder should take UNI towards $2.95.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
A breakdown below the neckline support at $2.95 could drive Uniswap price to the psychological level of $2. Additionally, some on-chain metrics have also turned bearish for Uniswap.
Uniswap Network Growth chart
It seems that the network growth of Uniswap has suffered a significant decline that started around November 17 dropping by more than 50% even though the price has remained relatively stable since the date.
UNI/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, on the 12-hour chart, bulls have been able to defend the 100-SMA at $3.5 establishing a potential higher low compared to $3.1 and aiming to hit a higher high above $3.98 confirming an uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
