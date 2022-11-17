- The UK parliamentary committee probing the crisis that led to FTX’s demise says evidence from Binance is unacceptable.
- Canadian exchange Bitvo pulls out of a deal to acquire FTX, citing a long regulatory approval process.
- Bitcoin price consolidates losses below $16,600 as the crypto market faces a liquidity crisis.
The UK parliamentary committee investigating the events that led to the FTX crisis and the exchange’s ultimate collapse appears to disagree with news articles sent by Binance to back up its case that it did not liquidate its holdings of FTT – a native token to FTX – out of malicious intent to harm a competitor.
Yet the evidence sent by the largest exchange by daily traded volume is unsatisfactory, according to Alison Thewliss, a Treasury Committee member.
UK parliamentary committee plans to extend probe
Alison Thewliss, while speaking on Bloomberg radio on Thursday, reckoned that the information provided by Binance does not give them “the real background detail.” She added that the “committee will be asking more questions to get to the details of what happened.”
"The collapse of FTX has had wider implications on the cryptocurrency industry and cannot be taken lightly," added Thewliss, the Member of Parliament for Glasgow Central. According to Bloomberg, the committee is awaiting internal records touching on the impact of Binance’s publicized divestment of FTT.
Appearing at the hearing on Wednesday was Daniel Trinder, Binance’s vice president of government affairs in Europe. The committee also made public a document from Binance containing a list of new articles giving the chronology of events leading to FTX’s collapse.
Is limited power a concern?
Alison Thewliss agreed that a lack of transparency from Binance could limit the extent of the inquiry and the committee’s recommendation. Moreover, the Treasury Committee’s chair, Harriett Baldwin, said in a recent interview that they lack the mandate “to push for more than we’ve received,” because the issues that led to the fall of FTX mainly occurred outside the United Kingdom.
Binance initially offered to acquire the embattled exchange when liquidity problems first arose. However, the company backed out of the deal, saying that the issues at FTX were beyond its control.
Canadian exchange Bitvo pulls out of deal to acquire FTX
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo, in a statement released on Thursday, said it would no longer continue with an earlier deal to acquire FTX due to a lengthy approval process by local regulators. The exchange has assured its users and stakeholders that it had no exposure to FTX Canada and FTX Trading and that its operations continue as usual.
“Bitvo operates on a full reserve basis, meaning it does not lend customer funds. Bitvo has always chosen to operate in this fashion, and it is a requirement of Bitvo’s regulatory status as a Restricted Dealer registered with the Canadian Securities Administrators,” a statement from the company states.
Bitcoin price flaunts a buy signal
The cryptocurrency market has remained relatively mum this week, apart from the events surrounding the fall of FTX. Bitcoin price climbed to $18,155 after Binance announced the creation of an “Industry Recovery Fund” on Monday, November 14.
A report released by analysts from Coinbase on Wednesday said that a crypto liquidity crisis caused by the fall of Alameda Research, one of the largest crypto investment funds in the sector, threatens a potential recovery. The analysts predicted crypto winter to last until the end of 2023.
Bitcoin price is trading at $16,489 at the time of writing. With support at $16,600 broken, the largest cryptocurrency might drop to $15,800, where a huge buyer congestion zone may push for a trend reversal.
BTCUSD daily chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the BTCUSD chart has a bullish outlook following the release of a buy signal when the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in blue) crossed above the 26-day EMA (in brown). Despite BTC’s correction below $16,600, recovery to $18,000 and $20,000 is still possible, especially if buyers heed the call to buy more coins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Binance Coin price prevent an 8% crash after securing FSP license in Abu Dhabi?
Binance Coin price initially enjoyed bullishness from its possible acquisition of FTX. However, as the talks broke down, BNB, along with the rest of the crypto market, crashed.
Sam Bankman-Fried blames FTX collapse on ‘messy accounting’ as class action lawsuits pile up
As per FTX's former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda borrowed more money from the exchange than it had as collateral. SBF, along with Tom Brady and Steph Curry, has been named in a class action lawsuit seeking $11 billion in damages.
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.
MultiversX (Elrond) Price Prediction: A sweep of the summer's lows
MultiversX (Elrond) price is declining in a free-fall fashion. During the third trading week of November, the bulls have yet to show retaliation signals. Key levels have been identified to determine where EGLD could head next.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.