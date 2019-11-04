Twitter community bashes the new face claiming to be Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto

- Jörg Molt disappears into thin air amid the backlash from his claims of co-creating Bitcoin.
- Prominent Bitcoin and crypto evangelist callout Molf for being the “World Crypto Con.”
The love for fame is becoming apparent in the cryptocurrency space. This is probably the reason why the real Satoshi Nakamoto chose to remain anonymous. The person or group of people must be watching in amusement from the sidelines as people constantly claim to them.
The latest among the claimers is Jörg Molt who says that he co-founded Bitcoin. Molt says that he owns at least 250,000 BTC worth $2.28 billion at the current market rate of $2.28 billion. His Twitter account, “@bitcoin_cofound” which has already been deactivated openly claimed that he co-created Bitcoin.
Despite Molt’s claims, the Twitter community wants to hear none of it. He has been branded a scammer and a fraudster. Kenneth Bosak is renowned cryptocurrency commentator threw a jab at Molt saying he is the “World Crypto Con.”
Another Bitcoin evangelist, Andreas Antonopoulos joint in the war against Most calling his claims a lie.
“I have heard from others that he claims to be the founder of Bitcoin and has thousands of BTC. A LIE.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: Stays in the range above the 200-day SMA
Cryptocurrencies have remained relatively unchanged from the price exchanged on Friday last week. The king of cryptos, Bitcoin led the market over the weekend session in extended consolidation. BTC stays above $9,000.
NEO is the bull among the bears’ sloth: NEO/USD resurfaces above $11
NEO is among the selected few digital assets in the green at the end of the Asian session on Friday. In the last couple of weeks, NEO has come out as a strong contender in the market.
Bitcoin slumps to lower-half of its weekly range to test 200-day MA near $9,100
After dipping below the $9,000 mark on Thursday, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) staged a technical recovery and reached $9,400 on Saturday before losing its traction on Sunday. As of writing, the pair was trading at $9140.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD range-bound and lethargic
Ripple price action is lethargic, mundane and almost non-existent. Trading over the weekend session failed to break above the immediate $0.30 resistance. At the same time, the bulls were keen on defending ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.