Twitter community bashes the new face claiming to be Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto

Jörg Molt disappears into thin air amid the backlash from his claims of co-creating Bitcoin.

Prominent Bitcoin and crypto evangelist callout Molf for being the “World Crypto Con.”

The love for fame is becoming apparent in the cryptocurrency space. This is probably the reason why the real Satoshi Nakamoto chose to remain anonymous. The person or group of people must be watching in amusement from the sidelines as people constantly claim to them.

The latest among the claimers is Jörg Molt who says that he co-founded Bitcoin. Molt says that he owns at least 250,000 BTC worth $2.28 billion at the current market rate of $2.28 billion. His Twitter account, “@bitcoin_cofound” which has already been deactivated openly claimed that he co-created Bitcoin.

Despite Molt’s claims, the Twitter community wants to hear none of it. He has been branded a scammer and a fraudster. Kenneth Bosak is renowned cryptocurrency commentator threw a jab at Molt saying he is the “World Crypto Con.”

Another Bitcoin evangelist, Andreas Antonopoulos joint in the war against Most calling his claims a lie.