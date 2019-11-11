Tunisia first country to launch a central bank digital currency

Tunisia has released its own digital currency issued by the central bank.

The E-dinar is the first central bank digital currency (CBDC) to be launched.

It was reported by Russia’s state-owned media outlet TASS, that Tunisia has partnered with Russian firm Universa to launch the digital currency.

Customers will be able to spend the E-Dinar at thousands of shops, cafes, and restaurants over the next few months. It can be purchased online or through any of the planned two thousand Kiosks in the country.