TRON is trading 2.62% lower on the session as general crypto sentiment remains weak.

The pair has a better and more robust structure than the rest of the other crypto pairs.

Daily TRX/USD Chart

TRX/USD is holding above the main support zone of 0.01744.

While most of the other altcoins and major crypto pairs are breaking wave lows, TRON is holding above the aforementioned level.

The other key consideration is the trendline connecting the two higher lows. It matches up closely to another support at 0.01589.

If the support levels hold, we could see some decent upside potential here. Above the key resistance level is the 0.02000 mark.