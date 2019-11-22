- Tron was also not immune to the crypto price drop today as it trades 6.65% lower.
- The chart has not broken major lows as of yet with the next major support at 0.01174.
TRX/USD Daily Chart
Looking at the technicals for TRON on the daily chart it doesn't seem as bearish as Bitcoin.
Bitcoin and some of the other major crypto's are making new wave loves.
There are two key support levels that are keeping TRON from being that bearish.
The first is at 0.01174 and the second is at 0.01110 which is from 19th November 2018.
It will be interesting if 0.01500 holds today later on the session on the daily candle close.
