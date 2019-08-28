TRON’s (TRX) BitTorrent (BTT) has commenced testing streaming service

- BitTorrent which is one of Tron’s blockchain projects has begun testing its streaming service.
- The service is claimed to enable users to create live video content and connect with others to earn BTT.
Tron’s BitTorrent/TRON (TRX) blockchain-based project is readying to commence internal testing of BitTorrent Live (BLive). It is a mobile streaming service, which is claimed to allow users to create live video content, connect with like minds and earn BTT.
The BitTorrent team is set to being internal testing of BLive, a distributed ledger technology (DLT) streaming platform the team claims would open a whole new world of opportunities for content creators and users.
Tron founder Justin Sun, noted:
“ With the continuous growth of telecoms technology and social media, live streams have gained significant traction and have become the dark horse of online communication. It gives rise to outstanding content creators who have thousands of followers but don’t get their fair share of ads and virtual gifts,”
