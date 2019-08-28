TRON’s (TRX) BitTorrent (BTT) has commenced testing streaming service

BitTorrent which is one of Tron’s blockchain projects has begun testing its streaming service.

The service is claimed to enable users to create live video content and connect with others to earn BTT.

Tron’s BitTorrent/TRON (TRX) blockchain-based project is readying to commence internal testing of BitTorrent Live (BLive). It is a mobile streaming service, which is claimed to allow users to create live video content, connect with like minds and earn BTT.

The BitTorrent team is set to being internal testing of BLive, a distributed ledger technology (DLT) streaming platform the team claims would open a whole new world of opportunities for content creators and users.

Tron founder Justin Sun, noted: