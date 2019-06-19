Tron will be upgrading its mainnet Odyssey to version 3.6
- Odyssey the mainnet for Tron’s blockchain will be upgraded to version 3.6 soon.
- The upgrade will be bringing a host of new features for bettering the experience in DApp creation.
The mainnet for the Tron blockchain, Odyssey, the will be upgraded to version 3.6 imminently, as detailed in an official blog post from the Tron foundation.
There will be a host of new features within the upgrade of Odyssey version 3.6, which are designed to make DApp creation smoother, in addition to providing network protection from bad actors.
The report detailed the following:
Implement a more lightweight built-in event server, providing convenience for DApp developers to customize their own event service when they choose to switch on this feature. Enhance protocol data check to prevent malicious data on the chain.
