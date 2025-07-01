Tron Price Forecast: SRM Entertainment stakes 365 million TRX tokens as part of its TRON treasury plan

- Tron price hovers around $0.279 on Tuesday after rallying 5% the previous week.
- SRM Entertainment completes its $100 million TRON treasury launch, staking 365 million TRX tokens.
- The technical outlook suggests a potential rally ahead, with stablecoin market capitalization surpassing $81 billion.
Tron (TRX) steadies at around $0.279 at the time of writing on Tuesday after posting a 5% gain the previous week. SRM Entertainment completed its $100 million TRON treasury launch by staking 365 million TRX tokens on Monday, signaling a long-term commitment to the network. The stablecoin market capitalization is climbing above $81 billion, reflecting rapid growth and adoption. The technical indicators suggest TRX could be poised for further upside.
SRM completes $100 million TRON treasury launch
SRM Entertainment (SRM) announced on Monday that it has successfully staked its treasury holdings of 365,096,845 TRX tokens through JustLend. Combining standard staking rewards and energy renting enhances TRX staking yield to up to 10% per annum. This news had a mild impact on the TRX price, which rose by 1% on that day.
This move follows its closing of a $100 million investment earlier this month to launch a TRON treasury strategy. After multiple companies have established Bitcoin and Ethereum Treasury reserves, TRX is the next coin on the list to have a treasury reserve, with an investment from SRM Entertainment.
SRM recently appointed Weike Sun as Chairman of its Board of Directors and agreed to have Justin Sun, founder of TRON Blockchain, join its strategic advisory board.
“The TRON treasury strategy continues to unlock new value for our shareholders. We expect SRM to benefit as Blockchain technology gains wider adoption globally,” said Rich Miller, Chief Executive Officer of SRM.
Apart from the treasury reserve, DefiLlama data show that the stablecoin market capitalization on TRON’s blockchain has been steadily rising and reached a milestone of $81.05 billion on Monday, marking a new all-time high. Such stablecoin activity and value increase on the TRX project indicate a bullish outlook, as it boosts network usage and can attract more users to the ecosystem, driven by Decentralized Finance (DeFi), meme coins, and payment use cases.
TRX stablecoin market capitalization chart. Source: DefiLlama
Tron Price Forecast: TRX bulls are aiming for the $0.296 mark
Tron price rebounded after retesting its daily support level around $0.259 on June 22 and rallied by 5% last week. This week, on Monday, it traded slightly up by 1.05%, and when writing on Tuesday, it stabilizes at around $0.279.
If TRX continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $0.296.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 56, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart also displayed a bullish crossover on Sunday, providing a buy signal and indicating an upward trend.
TRX/USDT daily chart
However, if TRX faces a pullback, it could extend the decline to find support around its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.270.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Largest token unlock in July, PI risks sell-off
Pi Network (PI) recovers by 1% at press time on Wednesday after six consecutive bearish candles. The technical outlook indicates a bearish inclination in the days leading up to July’s biggest token unlock, while sentiments remain muted following the Pi2Day announcements.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP brace for correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of weakness mid-week as bullish momentum continues to fade. BTC extends its decline to trade below $106,000, while ETH and XRP slip below their key support levels, raising concerns of a deeper correction on the horizon.
Bitcoin’s slip to $105,000 fuels market pullback – FARTCOIN, SPX, ALGO lead the losses
Meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPX6900 (SPX) are front-running the market pullback with double-digit losses in the last 24 hours. Algorand (ALGO) follows the downward trend as it fails to hold Tuesday’s strong opening, resulting in a 7% plunge.
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.