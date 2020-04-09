- TRX/USD has barely changed in the recent 24 hours.
- The critical upside barrier is created by a combination of technical levels at $0.0140.
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis. TRX/USD hit the intraday low at $0.0130 on April 8 but managed to regain the ground amid improved sentiments.
TRX/USD: Technical picture
TRX/USD has been moving inside a tight range recently. The coin hit the top at $0.0140 on April 7 and dropped to $0.0130 on April 8. Since that time TRX/USD has settled in the middle of the range $0.0140-$0.0130 and stayed pretty directionless.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $0.0135, which served as an upward-looking support line since April 2. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the lower boundary of the above-mentioned range ($0.0130) followed by a 4-hour SMA at $0.0126.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, the first barrier is created by the intraday high of $0.0138. It is followed by daily SMA50 at psychological $0.0140 that stopped the recovery on April 7. A sustainable move above this barrier will create an additional bullish trigger and push the price towards a combination of daily SMA100 and SMA200 clustered around $0.0160. The coin has been trading below this level since the beginning of March. If it is broken, the price may extend the recovery towards the long-term bullish target at $0.0200
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
