TRON market update: TRX/USD collapses below $0.0170, loses over 4% in a matter of hours

- TRON’s TRX has retreated strongly from recent highs.
- The major resistance is created by SMA50 daily at $0.0177.
TRON (TRX) has partially reversed Wednesday’s gains amid global correction on the cryptocurrency markets. TRX/USD has lost over 4.5% of its value to trade at $0.0166 by press time. While the coin has recovered from the intraday low ($0.0164), the downside momentum is gaining tarctio as TRX is moving in sync with the rest of the market. TRON’s market value is registered at $1.11 billion, it is the 13th largest digital asset according to the rating compiled by CoinMarketCap.
Read also: TRON market update: TRX/USD tests DMA50 for the first time since July
TRON’s technical picture
The initial support is created by $0.0162. This barrier si created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on the four-hour chart. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0158 guarded by a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour and SMA200 one-hour. This support is closely followed by $0.0156 ( SMA100 four-hour and the middle line of Bollinger Band on a daily chart).
On the upside, we will need to see a move above $0.0170-$0.0171 area to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure. However, for a sustainable recovery, TRX/USD needs to clear $0.0176 (the middle line of one-hour Bollinger Band) and $0.0177 (SMA50 daily). This development will negate the short-term bearish scenarion and allow for an extended recovery towards $0.0180 and to Wednesday’s high at $0.0186.
TRX/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Ripple, NEO and Monero dump as altcoins' short-lived boom takes a breather
The cryptocurrency market is back to the recent default settings; painted red everywhere. This comes after corrected higher three days in arrow. Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the market tested $215 resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD massive retreat now targets $200
Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash sprung up in bullish motion. Ethereum, for example, corrected above the stubborn resistance at $180, $190, $200 and $210. The bullish leg also touched $217.80 but left $220 untested.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD dips back into the Bollinger band
XRP/USD bears stepped in this Thursday to correct the price following a bullish Wednesday. The price of Ripple went down from $0.315 to $0.291, going below the $0.30-zone in the process.
LTC/USD technical analysis: Litecoin bears negate the gains made by bulls over the last two days
LTC/USD bears have taken full control of the market. In the process, they have negated all the progress made by the bulls in the last two days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.