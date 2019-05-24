TRON goes ballistic as Justin Sun  awakens the community’s curiosity

TRX/USD spikes to the highest level since January 10.

TRON’s founder Justin Sun publishes an intriguing tweet

TRON (TRX) skyrocketed to $0.0330 during early Asian hours on Monday partially due to the marketing efforts of TRON’s founder Justin Sun, who published an intriguing tweet late on Sunday.

“Something huge and amazing, going about #TRON and #BitTorrent. I will share with you after June 1. I think I have 70% to win and nail it. Fingers crossed! $TRX $BTT,” he wrote, leaving the community guessing.

It is worth noting that Mr. Sun is a master of intrigue, famous for hit marketing tricks. While it remains to be seen whether the upcoming developments are indeed “huge and amazing,” TRX price received an excellent boost anyway.

At the time of writing, TXR/USD is changing hands at $0.0324, with nearly 10% of gains on a day-on-on day basis. TRX hit the highest level since January 10 and settled above $0.03, which is a positive signal for the long-term bulls. This psychological area is likely to stop the technical correction that might be triggered by speculative positioning. Though, once it is cleared, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.0285 (confluence of a simple moving average (SMA) 100 and SMA200, 1-hour) and $0.025 (SMA100 on a daily chart).

On the upside, the next bullish target is set at The above-mentioned January 10 high of $0.0350.

TRX/USD, daily chart