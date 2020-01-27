Two former employees seek $15 million in damages in a lawsuit against Tron and Justin Sun.

Richard Hall and Lukasz Juraszek endured workplace mistreatment, discrimination and emotional distress

A lawsuit filed last October in the state of California by Richard Hall and Lukasz Juraszek against Justin Sun, the founder of Tron cites workplace mistreatment and other hostilities. The 70-page document narrates how the two ensured escalating antagonisms that finally led to their termination from BitTorrent last summer.

Name as defenders in the lawsuit are Justin Sun, the founder and CEO of Tron, Cong Li, lead engineer, the Tron Foundation and BitTorrent. In particular, Sun the lawsuit says that Sun used derogatory exclamations to pressure Hall to ensure faster release BitTorrent software. Sun is also said to have slapped Li and no disciplinary action was taken. Other issues highlighted by the lawsuit include ethical issues and unclear third-party copyrights.

The lawsuit is demanding for $15 million in damages as well as the invention by the government on grounds of labor law violations, wrongful terminations, discrimination, distress and hostility at the workplace. According to a statement from s spokesperson both Sun and Li say that:

TRON is not able to speak on the details of pending litigation, but what we can tell you is that our customers, employees and the TRON community are extremely important to us.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency, TRX is trading at $0.0169. It up 4% within the last 24 hours. TRX has a market capitalization of $1.1 billion while its exchange trading volume stands at $1.2 billion.