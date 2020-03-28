Top three coins price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple go through bearish correction – Confluence Detector

Top three coins confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6,160

BTC/USD daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside, so further price drop is expected. On the upside, there are three strong resistance levels at $6,215, $6,500 and $6,715. $6,215 has the one-hour and one-day Bollinger Bands and SMA 10. $6,500 has the one-day and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels, while $6,715 has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200 and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Key Levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 6182.68 Today Daily Change -191.69 Today Daily Change % -3.01 Today daily open 6374.37 Trends Daily SMA20 6302.13 Daily SMA50 8222.51 Daily SMA100 8213.42 Daily SMA200 8330.05 Levels Previous Daily High 6874.75 Previous Daily Low 6272.67 Previous Weekly High 6983.8 Previous Weekly Low 5683.95 Previous Monthly High 10511.86 Previous Monthly Low 8431.17 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6502.67 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6644.76 Daily Pivot Point S1 6139.78 Daily Pivot Point S2 5905.19 Daily Pivot Point S3 5537.71 Daily Pivot Point R1 6741.86 Daily Pivot Point R2 7109.34 Daily Pivot Point R3 7343.93

Ethereum

Current Price: $127.70

Quite like BTC/USD, ETH/USD also has a lack of support levels on the downside, holding the price up. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $134.50 and $143. The former has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200 and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while the latter has the one-day Previous High, one-day Bollinger Band and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 127.81 Today Daily Change -3.71 Today Daily Change % -2.82 Today daily open 131.52 Trends Daily SMA20 142.15 Daily SMA50 204.27 Daily SMA100 179.03 Daily SMA200 176.21 Levels Previous Daily High 142.03 Previous Daily Low 129.7 Previous Weekly High 144.05 Previous Weekly Low 119.36 Previous Monthly High 288.7 Previous Monthly Low 179.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.41 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 137.32 Daily Pivot Point S1 126.81 Daily Pivot Point S2 122.1 Daily Pivot Point S3 114.49 Daily Pivot Point R1 139.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 146.74 Daily Pivot Point R3 151.45

Ripple

Current Price: $0.168

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Ripple actually has healthy support levels on the downside at $0.1675 and $0.162. $0.1675 has the SMA 5, 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Bands, while $0.162 has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels, SMA 10 and SMA 50. On the upside, XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.1765, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band, Previous Year low and SMA 100.

Key Levels



