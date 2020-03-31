Top Three Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple bulls take control but face key resistance levels on the upside

Top Three Coins Confluence Detector
Bitcoin
BTC/USD rose from $6,406.30 to $6,450 so far this Tuesday. The bulls face no noticeable resistance to $7,000. Following that, they will need to overcome resistance at $7,100 to go past the $7,300–level. The $7,100–level has the one-day and one-month Pivot Points. On the downside, there is healthy support at $6,350, which has the 4-hour Bollinger Band.
Key Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6444.89
|Today Daily Change
|38.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|6406.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6035.84
|Daily SMA50
|7995.64
|Daily SMA100
|8183.91
|Daily SMA200
|8266.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6628.16
|Previous Daily Low
|5854.85
|Previous Weekly High
|6983.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|5683.95
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6332.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6150.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|5964.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|5523.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5191.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6737.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7069.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7511.26
Ethereum
ETH/USD rose from $132.48 to $132.32 this Tuesday. Quite like BTC/USD, ETH/USD also has one healthy support and resistance level. The $133.50 resistance level has the one-hour and 4-hour Previous Low, SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100 and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. On the downside, the $132 support level has the one-day Bollinger Band, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|132.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.37
|Daily SMA50
|198.53
|Daily SMA100
|179.07
|Daily SMA200
|175.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.47
|Previous Daily Low
|124.17
|Previous Weekly High
|144.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.36
|Previous Monthly High
|288.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|179.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.42
Ripple
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1715 to $0.1723 but faces significant resistance levels up ahead at $0.1765-$0.177, $0.189 and $0.1925. The $0.1765-$0.177 stack has the 4-hour and one-day Previous Lows, one-hour Bollinger Band and Previous Year low. $0.189 has the Previous Week high and $0.1925 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day Bollinger Band. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1720, which has the SMA 50, one-hour Bollinger Band and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Key Levels
