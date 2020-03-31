Top Three Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple bulls take control but face key resistance levels on the upside

Top Three Coins Confluence Detector

Bitcoin

BTC/USD rose from $6,406.30 to $6,450 so far this Tuesday. The bulls face no noticeable resistance to $7,000. Following that, they will need to overcome resistance at $7,100 to go past the $7,300–level. The $7,100–level has the one-day and one-month Pivot Points. On the downside, there is healthy support at $6,350, which has the 4-hour Bollinger Band.

Key Levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 6444.89 Today Daily Change 38.70 Today Daily Change % 0.60 Today daily open 6406.19 Trends Daily SMA20 6035.84 Daily SMA50 7995.64 Daily SMA100 8183.91 Daily SMA200 8266.74 Levels Previous Daily High 6628.16 Previous Daily Low 5854.85 Previous Weekly High 6983.8 Previous Weekly Low 5683.95 Previous Monthly High 10511.86 Previous Monthly Low 8431.17 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6332.76 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6150.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 5964.64 Daily Pivot Point S2 5523.09 Daily Pivot Point S3 5191.34 Daily Pivot Point R1 6737.95 Daily Pivot Point R2 7069.71 Daily Pivot Point R3 7511.26

Ethereum

ETH/USD rose from $132.48 to $132.32 this Tuesday. Quite like BTC/USD, ETH/USD also has one healthy support and resistance level. The $133.50 resistance level has the one-hour and 4-hour Previous Low, SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100 and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. On the downside, the $132 support level has the one-day Bollinger Band, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 132.45 Today Daily Change 0.15 Today Daily Change % 0.11 Today daily open 132.3 Trends Daily SMA20 131.37 Daily SMA50 198.53 Daily SMA100 179.07 Daily SMA200 175.44 Levels Previous Daily High 135.47 Previous Daily Low 124.17 Previous Weekly High 144.05 Previous Weekly Low 119.36 Previous Monthly High 288.7 Previous Monthly Low 179.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.15 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.49 Daily Pivot Point S1 125.83 Daily Pivot Point S2 119.35 Daily Pivot Point S3 114.53 Daily Pivot Point R1 137.12 Daily Pivot Point R2 141.94 Daily Pivot Point R3 148.42

Ripple

XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1715 to $0.1723 but faces significant resistance levels up ahead at $0.1765-$0.177, $0.189 and $0.1925. The $0.1765-$0.177 stack has the 4-hour and one-day Previous Lows, one-hour Bollinger Band and Previous Year low. $0.189 has the Previous Week high and $0.1925 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day Bollinger Band. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1720, which has the SMA 50, one-hour Bollinger Band and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Key Levels