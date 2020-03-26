Top three coins price prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum bulls in control, while Ripple has a bearish start to the day - Confluence Detector

Top three coins confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $6,712.25
- Open: $6,691.75
- High: $6,795.00
- Low: $6,671.38
BTC/USD has three resistance levels on the upside at $6,775, $6,975 and $7,125. $6,775 has the 15-min Bollinger Band, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous high, SMA 5 and SMA 10. $6,975 has the Previous Week high and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, while $7,125 has the 4-hour Bollinger Band and one-month Pivot Point support-two.
On the downside, healthy support lies at $6,685 which has the SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200, 15-min Bollinger Band and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Current Price: $137.15
- Open: $136.28
- High: $138.13
- Low: $135.49
ETH/USD has no resistance level of note on the upside. On the downside, there is strong support at $133.50, which has the SMA 5, SMA 100, 4-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Bollinger Band, one-day Bollinger Band and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ripple
- Current Price: $0.1618
- Open: $0.1619
- High: $0.1632
- Low: $0.1607
XRP/USD has one healthy resistance and support level at $0.1765 and $0.158, respectively. The $0.1765 resistance level has the Previous Year low, while the $0.158 support level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-one and one-day Previous Low.
