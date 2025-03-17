Top Formula 1 crypto sponsors rally, racing fans gain from Binance Coin, OKB, ApeCoin and Crypto.com

- Formula 1 season kicked off last week with half of the teams powered by a crypto sponsor.
- Binance Coin, OKX, ApeCoin, Crypto.com, and Alchemy Pay’s tokens rallied as crypto sponsors made their mark in the racing event.
- BNB, OKX, APE, CRO, and ACH tokens gain between 1.5% and 5% on Monday.
The 2025 Formula 1 season kicked off in Australia last week with a lineup of crypto sponsors for half of the teams. Racing giants are powered by sponsors like crypto exchanges Binance, OKX, ApeCoin, and Crypto.com, among other NFT and trading platforms.
Crypto.com (CRO) is a global partner of the Formula One Group, running until the end of 2030, while Red Bull Racing is backed by Gate.io, and Aston Martin is sponsored by one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges, Coinbase.
McLaren is backed by OKX, while Binance and ApeCoin power Alpine. Ferrari has no crypto sponsors this season, and McLaren is still reeling from its association with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
These crypto tokens benefit from the start of the 2025 Formula 1 racing season
Binance’s native token Binance Coin (BNB), OKX’s (OKB), ApeCoin (APE), Alchemy Pay (ACH) and Crypto.com (CRO) rally on Monday. The tokens gain between 1.5% and 5% on the day as traders digest the weekend races.
While racing enthusiasts follow the developments this season, crypto traders benefit from the gain in token prices after the Bitcoin-led correction in the crypto market last week.
Binance crossed 250 million registered users, according to its January 2025 report. With its presence this racing season, the exchange looks to drive further user adoption and registrations on its platform.
The BNB token finds utility in fee payments and other functions across the trading platform, fueling a bullish case for growth in its demand.
Crypto sponsorships in sporting events are on the rise
Amidst Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin push and the US’s embrace of pro-crypto regulation and policy, crypto sponsorships across sports like Football, Mixed Martial Arts, and Snooker are on the rise.
While Super Bowl LIX 2025, one of the largest sporting events in the US, lacked crypto sponsorships, the latest announcements from exchanges and crypto protocols show a large number of partnerships inked between crypto companies and sports organizations.
Marketing agency SportQuake reported 22 deals struck at an average value of $4.3 million so far in 2025, compared to 18 deals worth an average of $2.6 million over the same period last year.
Key partnerships are stablecoin issuer Tether’s purchase of a minority stake in Juventus, an Italian football team, valued at nearly $50 million. Crypto exchange XBO.com recently assumed the role of official global sponsor of Argentina's national football team.
Sportsbet.io's title deal with the Snooker's Players Championship and crypto casino Cloudbet’s multi-year partnership with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)’s Professional Fighters League are the other notable developments this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC pumps breaks on altcoin ETFs, institutional interest remains
Altcoins begin their slow recovery amidst Bitcoin’s 5% rally on Friday. The US financial regulator delayed its decisions on spot altcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications, raising concerns among traders.
Will Ripple (XRP) reach a $200 billion valuation if SEC approves altcoin ETFs in 2025?
XRP price rebounded above $2.42 on Friday, marking a 28% recovery from the weekly timeframe low of $1.90. The rally was fueled by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) kicking off settlement talks with Ripple, and speculations the Blackrock could launch altcoin derivatives products.
Solana gains 9% after garnering historic number of on-chain votes in failed SIMD-228 proposal
Solana (SOL) is up 9% on Friday following the result of the recent Solana Improvement Document (SIMD) 0228 governance vote, which failed to meet the required 66.67% approval threshold of participatory votes.
Top Formula 1 crypto sponsors rally, racing fans gain from Binance Coin, OKB, ApeCoin and Crypto.com
The 2025 Formula 1 season kicked off in Australia last week with a lineup of crypto sponsors for half of the teams. Racing giants are powered by sponsors like crypto exchanges Binance, OKX, ApeCoin, and Crypto.com, among other NFT and trading platforms. Binance Coin, OKX, ApeCoin, Crypto.com, and Alchemy Pay’s tokens rallied as crypto sponsors made their mark in the racing event.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.