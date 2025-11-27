Kaspa (KAS), Flare (FLR) and SPX6900 (SPX) are extending their recovery on Thursday, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and major altcoins show weakness, weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty and a lack of significant price catalysts.

Kaspa reclaims support as bulls eye trend control

Kaspa has risen 67% from its floor price (local bottom) of $0.0358, which was tested on last Friday, and is trading at $0.0597 at the time of writing on Thursday. A break above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0536 bolstered the uptrend above a descending trendline on the daily chart.

The 100-day EMA at $0.0629 will likely cap price rebounds. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the overbought territory, indicating that bullish momentum is increasing.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has maintained a buy signal on the daily chart, suggesting investors increase their risk exposure.

KAS/USDT daily chart

A sustained upswing above the 100-day EMA would boost Kaspa's recovery potential above the 200-day EMA at $0.0746. Still, breaching the descending and the 50-day EMA support could erase the progress made this week and accelerate a possible retracement toward the $0.0358 support.

Flare bulls tighten grip

Flare is testing the resistance highlighted at $0.0150 on the daily chart after rising for the fifth consecutive day since Sunday. An uptrending RSI at 52 supports FLR's short-term bullish outlook, while the MACD indicator's buy signal since Monday is encouraging investors to increase their risk exposure.

A steady recovery above the immediate hurdle at $0.0150 is required to affirm Flare's recovery potential, targeting the 50-day EMA at $0.0161, the 100-day EMA at $0.0180 and the 200-day EMA at $0.0190.

Still, early profit-booking, coupled with uncertainty in the broader cryptocurrency market, may result in a trend reversal toward support between $0.0108 and $0.0120.

FLR/USDT daily chart

SPX6900 holds steady amid a bearish crypto market

SPX6900 is trading at $0.7267 at the time of writing on Thursday, bolstered by short-term technical indicators. The RSI at 54 on the daily chart suggests increasing bullish momentum.

At the same time, the MACD indicator rises toward the zero line, signaling that investors should increase their exposure, as the green histogram bars expand in the bullish region.

SPX/USDT daily chart

Traders will look for a successful breach of the 50-day EMA at $0.7921 to ascertain the bullish grip on SPX. Further movement north will target key hurdles at the 100-day EMA ($0.9656) and the 200-day EMA ($1.0476).