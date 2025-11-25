TRENDING:
RBNZ Interest Rate
Australia CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Kaspa, Ethena, Quant lead crypto market

  • Kaspa is the top gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, rising by 13% on Tuesday.
  • Ethena jumped over 9% after a wallet linked to its parent firm bought $6.7 million worth of ENA tokens.
  • Quant cleared its 20-day and 50-day EMAs after rising by 12% over the past 24 hours.
Top Crypto Gainers: Kaspa, Ethena, Quant lead crypto market
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Kaspa (KAS) emerged as one of the major gainers among the top 100 cryptocurrencies on Tuesday. The token is up about 13% over the past 24 hours, flipping its weekly loss to a 12% gain.

The rise has pushed the Proof-of-Work blockchain's token above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the upper boundary of a descending channel. KAS could stretch its rise toward $0.065 but faces resistance at the 50-day EMA.

On the downside, KAS could find support at $0.036 if it fails to hold above the channel's upper boundary.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels, with the latter approaching overbought territory. While the move indicates a dominant bullish momentum, overbought conditions in the Stoch could spark a short-term pullback.

Ethena Labs $6.7 million token purchase sparks 9% ENA gain

Ethena (ENA) saw a 9% gain over the past 24 hours, offsetting losses from last week.

The token of the synthetic stablecoin protocol began a recovery after a wallet linked to its parent firm Ethena Labs bought 25 million ENA worth $6.7 million, according to smart wallet tracker Onchain Lens. The wallet has accumulated 286.15 million ENA in the past three weeks.

ENA is testing the 20-day EMA resistance as it eyes a move toward the $0.37 hurdle, which is strengthened by the 50-day EMA. On the downside, ENA could hold the $0.22 support level, which it bounced off over the weekend.

ENA/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are trending upward, indicating a rising bullish momentum.

Quant clears 20-day and 50-day EMAs, eyes $95 resistance

Quant (QNT) is up 12% over the past 24 hours at publication time on Tuesday, stretching its weekly performance by 7%.

QNT has risen above its 20-day and 50-day EMAs and is testing the 100-day EMA after finding support near $70 over the weekend. The altcoin is eyeing a move toward the $95 resistance just above the 200-day EMA. A rise above $95 could see QNT extend its rally toward $111.

QNT/USDT daily chart

On the downside, QNT could find support around $78. Further down, the support near $70 could prove crucial.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels, indicating a dominant bullish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aave tests May levels as network’s RWA lending market grows

Aave tests May levels as network’s RWA lending market grows

Aave (AAVE) rises slightly to trade at around $179 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Bulls are extending the four-day recovery that began from the $147 support level established on Friday.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP recovery stalls despite rising bets for Fed interest rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP recovery stalls despite rising bets for Fed interest rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is edging lower, holding above $87,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday. This pullback comes after two consecutive days of gains that pushed BTC to a weekly high of $89,228 on Monday. 

Bitcoin holds near $87,000 as on-chain metrics hint at a possible local bottom

Bitcoin holds near $87,000 as on-chain metrics hint at a possible local bottom

Bitcoin price hovers around $87,300 on Tuesday after rebounding more than 4% over the past two days. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs record an outflow of $151.08 million on Monday, indicating continued softness in institutional demand.

Ethereum recovers $2,850 support as BitMine's holdings cross 3.6 million tokens

Ethereum recovers $2,850 support as BitMine's holdings cross 3.6 million tokens

Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies increased its ETH holdings last week. The Nasdaq-listed firm acquired 69,822 ETH, growing its total holdings to 3.63 million ETH, according to a Monday statement. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.