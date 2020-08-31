Top 3 Price Predictions Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD faces immediate resistance stack – Confluence Detector

Top 3 daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,713.90

$11,713.90 Current Price: $11,655.63

BTC/USD has one strong resistance level on the upside at $11,735, which has the one-day Previous High and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve. On the downside, we have one healthy support stack between $11,500-$11,625. This stack is highlighted by the one-day SMA 5, daily Pivot Point-one support-one, one-day and one-week Fibonacci. 61.8% retracement levels

Ethereum

Open: $428.92

$428.92 Current Price: $433.50

ETH/USD faces an immediate resistance stack between $434-$437, which has the monthly Pivot Point-one resistance-two. On the downside, ETH/USD has a support level at $432, which has the one-day Previous High. Following that, we have a support stack between $398-$400 with the one-day Previous Low, one-day SMA 10 and one-week Fibonacci retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.2831

$0.2831 Current Price: $0.281

XRP/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have healthy support at $0.278, which has the one-day and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels.

