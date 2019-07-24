Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: CryptoMarket sets a signal - Bull run will continue

ETH/BTC pair sends signals to bullish rotation mode.

BTC/USD offers a buying opportunity at the best possible price.

XRP/USD stresses the technical aspect and might see increases in volatility.

The process of consolidation of all the previous ascent along the Crypto board is still in progress.

Although the bearish momentum is active among all the major assets, each of them is in different phases.

The last member of the Top 10 Crypto to lose the bullish moment was Bitcoin and that is why it is lagging behind the others. Now, Altcoins are beginning the process of regularizing their values in Bitcoin terms.

This process helps to consolidate the generation of the second signal needed to declare the whole Crypto market as bullish. The first condition, which was that the BTC/USD pair breached $8,150, occurred in mid-June.

You can already see the effects of this strategic change in the last hours. Ethereum, XRP, EOS, ETC are marking in green their crosses against Bitcoin, although discreetly for now.

The most critical cross for this type of strategic analysis, ETH/BTC, has signaled medium-term bullish development and at the same time has triggered the second signal needed to declare the Crypto market bullish.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair trades at the price level of 0.0213 and continues its attempted bullish turn. This attempt was frustrated today on the 4-hour chart by the 21-period simple moving average, the average line typical of the Bollinger bands.

The trend goes into the bullish mode and the price will tend to rise and improve the value of each Ethereum in Bitcoin terms.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0228 (price congestion resistance), then the second at 0.0254 (EMA50) and the third one at 0.027 (double price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.020 (price congestion support) and the second at 0.015 (price congestion support). There are no valid references for the third level of support.

The MACD on the daily chart is the main protagonist of the day. This classic indicator finally crosses over to the upside, indicating that this direction is the most likely in the short and medium-term.

The DMI on the daily chart helps us to identify the stage of the bullish reversal process. Bulls continue to improve trend strength levels while bears lose strength at the same rate.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD is trading at $9.736 and continues to show strong resistance to declines even though technically it has everything against it.

There is buying interest and no one wants to miss this opportunity, so there are buy orders at intermediate levels that would typically be pierced with no problem.

The bearish objective of this consolidation process is in the environment of the SMA100 at $8,500, being able to extend terminally up to $8,150. Below $8,000 the situation would be very complicated, the first bullish condition would be deactivated and the whole scenario would have to be re-analyzed.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10,700 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $11,250 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $14,000 (price congestion resistance and relative maximum).

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $9,700 (price congestion support), then the second at $9,200 (price congestion support) and the third one at $8,800 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart shows how the moving averages become separated and gain some bearish slope again. The speed of declines may increase as the indicator enters the negative zone and the price loses support.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears taking control of the situation. They are still very close to the level where the bulls move, so there can be a change of leadership at any time.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD is currently trading at $206.8 and continues to show strength above the $200 level. The consolidation process in the Ethereum is more advanced and much closer to a possible bullish turn.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $215 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $223 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $235.7 (price congestion resistance and SMA100).

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $200 (price congestion support), then the second at $195 (price congestion support) and the third one at $190 (price congestion support and SMA200).

The MACD on the daily chart shows how the indicator is already well developed and tends towards a flattened profile. It is a phase close to a possible bullish turn in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the bears continue to dominate the pair, but now they are stuck to the ADX line and can pierce it down at any time. The bulls, on the other hand, remain at low levels but with a tendency to increase their strength.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is trading at $0.309 and it is currently recovering from a price congestion support level of $0.308.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.32 (double price congestion resistance), then the second at $0.327 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $0.335 (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $0.30 (price congestion support), then the second at $0.295 (price congestion support) and the third one at $0.288 (price congestion support).





The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish cross profile that has subsequently overlapped the moving averages. It is a stress-generating structure that usually generates an output with a sudden increase in volatility.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears dominating the market but with less and less advantage. The bulls are kept at low levels but with a tendency to increase the trend force.



