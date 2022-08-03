Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...

- Bitcoin price could sweep the equal lows at $22,584 before an attempted rally to $24,336.
- Ethereum price reverses its short-term downtrend as bulls attempt to reclaim the $1,730 resistance level.
- Ripple price could move lower before buyers make a comeback and attempt to retest the $0.381 hurdle.
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
Bitcoin price shows an ambiguous outlook
Bitcoin price shows an interest in sliding lower to collect liquidity, resting below the equal lows at $22,584. This move will be a market manipulation that will signal a trend reversal next. As a result, investors can expect BTC to trigger a move to the one-hour price inefficiency, aka Fair Value Gap (FVG).
This move could further trigger a crash to $20,737, where a ton of liquidity is resting in the form of sell-stops.
While this short-term move vows to clear the liquidity on both sides, the end result of confirmation of a further uptrend would arrive after BTC flips the $25,000 level into a support floor.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price produces a daily candlestick close below the $19,000 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a crash to $13,000.
Ethereum price turns around prematurely
Ethereum price faced rejection at the $1,730 resistance level and dropped 9% to set a temporary swing low at $1,557. Although a further move to the downside might be possible, a reversal here would leave the four-hour price inefficiency, aka FVG, at $1,470 uncollected.
Therefore, overly eager investors need to be careful about the ongoing sell-off as a reversal here could catch these traders off guard.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a breakdown of the $1,228 support level will invalidate the bullish turnaround thesis for Ethereum price and trigger a crash to the $1,080 and $887 barriers.
Ripple price might need another down move
Ripple price sliced up through the $0.381 hurdle but failed to maintain momentum. The lack of buying pressure led to a reversal that has knocked XRP price down by 11% over the last three days.
Going forward, a sweep of the $0.359 or $0.349 hurdles could trigger a run-up that attempts to reclaim the $0.381 level. If successful, the remittance token could revisit the $0.439 hurdle.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook for Ripple price, a flip of the $0.340 support level into a resistance barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a crash to the $0.326 and $0.309 support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
