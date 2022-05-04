Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Official start to recovery rally

- Bitcoin price prepares for its ascent to $42,100 after bouncing off a stable support level.
- Ethereum price needs to overcome the $3,000 barrier to have any chance at revisiting $3,500 or $4,000.
- Ripple price begins its journey to $0.70 after a recovery above the $0.60 support level.
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Bitcoin price begins its journey higher
Bitcoin price bounces off the lower trend line of the ascending parallel channel, which is formed after drawing trendlines above and below three sets of higher highs and higher lows. Investors can expect BTC to slice through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $41,009, which is the first major hurdle.
Doing so, will allow it to retest the 50-day SMA at $41,921, which coincides with the daily supply zone, extending from $43,981 to $41,921. This area of confluence is where the upside will be capped for the big crypto and would represent a 10% gain.
BTC/USDT 3-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, a daily candlestick close below the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a crash to $30,000 or lower.
Ethereum price to reverse the trend
Ethereum price is in a medium-term ascending channel created by connecting its two higher highs and three higher lows since January 28.
The third retest of the lower trend line has shown a bullish reaction – lead cryptocurrency BTC is recovering and influencing the rest of the market. Regardless of the bullishness, ETH needs to flip the 100-day SMA at $2,914 followed by the 50-day SMA at $3,069 to continue rising. This development is key to triggering a move that tags the 200-day SMA at $3,443.
While a move to $3,500 is likely, a surge in buying pressure could extend the run-up to the $4,000 psychological level.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, a daily candlestick close below the weekly support level at $2,541 will indicate a resurgence of selling pressure and invalidate the bullish thesis. This could trigger a further crash to the $2,000 psychological level.
Ripple price purges sell-side pressure
Ripple price purged the downside pressure by collecting the liquidity resting below the $0.60 support after a 30% crash. XRP price has since moved back above the said foothold, indicating that buyers are in control.
A resurgence of buying pressure is likely to propel XRP price up to the immediate hurdle at $0.696. Clearing this barrier will present two further resistance levels for Ripple bulls to overcome - the 50% retracement level at $0.735 and the 2022 volume point of control at $0.768.
For now, the market structure looks uncertain due to the choppiness of Bitcoin. Therefore, investors can expect a local top to form around $0.768, representing a 25% ascent from the current position at $0.615.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the $0.601 support level will produce a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, XRP price is likely to crash to the $0.548 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price
MATIC price prepares for a quick run-up as it arrives at a significant support level. A resurgence of bulls will add credence and a tailwind to this outlook and propel Polygon higher. A daily candlestick close below $0.745 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
Why Polkadot price needs to crash more before triggering an explosive rally
Polkadot price is in a tough spot after breaching a significant support level. This development is likely to trigger a further descent before finding a stable support floor. Here, DOT bulls are likely to make a comeback and trigger a new run-up.
RYOSHI rewards to launch in mid-May after 23.9 billion Shiba Inu burned
23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract. Shiba Inu developers have announced the reward schedule for the meme coin. The first round of rewards will be distributed on May 17, 2022.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.