Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos perform bullish correction

- Bitcoin price slips below the 200 three-day SMA, indicating a reversal is likely to occur.
- Ethereum price digs deeper into the support confluence, extending from $2,800 to $3,000.
- Ripple price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity to hop on the up-only bandwagon.
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level briefly, indicating that history is repeating. The last two times BTC swept this barrier, a massive upswing with gains is what followed. Therefore, this can be considered a buying opportunity.
Bitcoin price needs to stabilize before moving higher
Bitcoin price is traversing an ascending parallel channel on a three-day time frame. Since January 13, BC set up three higher highs and two higher lows, which when connected using trend lines results in an ascending parallel channel.
The latest downswing caused BTC to drop 9.8% to retest the 200-three-day moving average at $39,651. The last two tags of this moving average have caused BTC to trigger a massive run-up, but after a wick to the downside.
Therefore, investors need to exercise caution until that wick to the downside. After this move, market participants can expect an uptrend that pushes BTC to tag the yearly open at $46,198. Clearing this blockade could extend the run-up to the $50,000 psychological level.
BTC/USDT 3-day chart
A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the ascending parallel channel and the bullish thesis while opening the doors to crash to $30,000 or lower.
Ethereum price to bounce off stable support level
Ethereum price action looks much more appealing than the big crypto and it is mainly due to the support cluster, extending from $2,800 to $3,000. This footing contains a demand zone and a bullish crossover of the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
Therefore, a bounce off this barrier is more likely for ETH than BTC, which has slipped below the 50-day and 100-day SMAs. An upswing for ETH could retest the 200-day SMA at $3,495 and the low-volume node at $3,703.
However, if the bullish momentum continues to build, Ethereum price could move higher and tag the next high-volume node at $4,040. High-volume nodes are levels where the asset was traded with a huge volume and hence tend to serve as support and resistance levels.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Since the immediate support level is a confluence of multiple barriers, a breakdown below $2,820 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In this situation, ETH could retest the next high-volume node present to the downside at $2,584.
Ripple price shows signs of life
Ripple price has fared better than most altcoins after the recent downswing as it dipped inside a buy zone, extending from $0.62 to $0.68. The resulting bounce pushed XRP to rally 17% and flip the 50% retracement level at $0.733.
However, the bullish momentum failed to push through the 2022 volume point of control at $0.772, where the trade volume for Ripple was the highest. As a result, the remittance token has moved back to retest the $0.733.
Only a swift move bove the volume point of control will allow XRP bulls to trend higher and revisit the range high at $0.91. The end goal for Ripple price, however, is the $1 psychological level, which is plausible obtainable after overcoming the $0.91 blockade.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if the Ripple price breaks below the $0.601 support level and produces a lower low, the bullish thesis will face invalidation. In this case, XRP could crash to $0.548.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Bloodbath: $120 million liquidated in Bitcoin and Ethereum longs within an hour
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices struggle to move past resistance as the crypto market downturn forces $120 million in liquidations. 95% of the liquidations are in long positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos perform bullish correction
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level briefly, indicating that history is repeating. The last two times BTC swept this barrier, a massive upswing with gains is what followed. Therefore, this can be considered a buying opportunity.
Will Shiba Inu price rally to $0.00005 this week
Shiba Inu price coils up as it approaches a crucial barrier, delaying the breakout from a bottom reversal pattern. SHIB needs the go-sign from the big crypto to move this move higher or the gains are going to come undone.
Zilliqa price plummets 10% despite its push in DeFi, GameFi and Metaverse
Zilliqa has suffered a downtrend for over two weeks now; despite new projects in its ecosystem, the high-performance blockchain failed to make a comeback. Analysts have a bearish outlook on Zilliqa and predict further drop.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.