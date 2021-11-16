Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos face market-wide profit-taking

However, threats to the downside remain for XRP. Currently it is inside a bear flag and faces all of the risks associated with that bearish continuation pattern. In addition, traders will want to watch for any daily close below $0.99 as that could trigger a flash crash to test the $0.60 value area.

Given the current time cycle and extended price action, invalidation of the bearish outlook may be difficult to terminate. Significant and sustained highs beyond the more recent new all-time highs would need to be sustained.

Bitcoin price continues to have significant gaps between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the weekly Tenkan-Sen. Gaps between the Tenkan-Sen and candlestick bodies generally resolve over five to six periods, a period that Bitcoin is currently at the end of. Therefore, unless Bitcoin were to consolidate and trade sideways, the next move is for Bitcoin to travel lower to return to the Tenkan-Sen.

