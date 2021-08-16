Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH has more room to run before it reaches seller territory

- Ethereum is enjoying the favorable tailwind that is going on in cryptocurrencies.
- Buyers are very much in control, and one technical element is driving the price up.
- Sellers will look for buyers that are taking profit to take over the price action.
Ethereum is currently busy reclaiming the levels last seen on May 20 of this year. There might be more upside to come as long as the ascending trend line originating from August 19 stays intact. That purple trend line has already been tested four times and held each time nicely, keeping buyers in place and squeezing sellers out of their attempts to take over price action in ETH.
Ethereum has its mind set on $3,687 but might face headwinds from profit-taking
The favorable tailwind in cryptocurrencies is helping Ethereum to make a further swing to the upside. Short term, the $3,400-level looks to be the first place where buyers are running into interference from some profit-taking. Most buyers who came too late to the party entered around $3,018, which fell in line with the high from May 20 and created a double top on August 5 and 6. Although ETH was able to break above there, the level got broken a few times to the downside, and buyers had to step in to support the rally higher.
As long as the purple ascending trend line holds, profits can run up toward $3,687 or 12% higher. Once again, however, there it can start to get tricky with a former triple top formation on May 17. That level will be one to watch where sellers eagerly try to get some short positions in place.
On the downside, it will be imperative that the purple ascending trend line holds. Should that break, expect a quick run toward $3,018. That level, however, looks weak, and a short-term correction toward $2,800 as a psychological level and $2,695 as a technical level could be in the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend since its all-time high on May 12. However, the sell-off was exacerbated after May 19. Although SAFEMOON showed signs of reversal on August 4 and August 12, these signs were a fluke.
Dogecoin price needs to retrace for DOGE to rally another 30%
Dogecoin price rallied exponentially over the past 24 hours, slicing through a crucial supply zone and flipping it into support. This move, while bullish, needs to retest the newly formed demand barrier to confirm the presence of buyers.
Investors ditch Bitcoin for Ethereum as 50,000 ETH get burned
Crypto holders in Singapore prefer Ethereum over Bitcoin, according to a survey by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. A total of 50,000 Ethereum worth $165 million burned since the London hard fork makes ETH more likely to turn deflationary. Ethereum staked on the ETH 2.0 staking platform hits a new all-time high.
Cardano Alonzo upgrade builds momentum as ADA price approaches all-time high at $2.46
Cardano price has shown extraordinary performance over the past three weeks as it more than doubled in value. This growth has managed to ignore all the sell signals and rise exponentially to where it currently stands.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.