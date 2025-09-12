Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls set sights on $120K BTC, $5K ETH, and $3.4 XRP

Bitcoin price trades above $115,000 after closing above the 50-day EMA resistance.

Ethereum price nears the upper range boundary at $4,488, a decisive close suggests a rally toward record highs.

Ripple price breaks above the falling wedge, signaling a potential bullish move ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC) price trades above $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4% and closed above key resistance so far this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) also followed BTC’s footsteps, rebounding almost 5% and 6%, respectively. With ETH nearing its key resistance level while XRP broke above a bullish pattern, all signs point to further gains.

Bitcoin bulls aiming for the $120,000 mark

Bitcoin price kicked off the week with modest gains, initially facing rejection at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,129 before regaining momentum midweek. It rallied over 2% on Wednesday to close above this key level and extended its advance the following day. At the time of writing on Friday, it is nearing its daily resistance at $116,000.

If BTC closes above the daily resistance at $116,000 on a daily basis, it could extend gains toward its key psychological level at $120,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 58, which is above its neutral level of 50, showing that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displayed a bullish crossover on Saturday, which remains in effect, indicating sustained bullish momentum and an upward trend ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if BTC faces a correction from the daily resistance at $116,000, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day EMA at $113,129.

Ethereum heading toward record high

Ethereum price has been trading sideways between $4,232 and $4,488 for the last 13 days, since August 29. At the time of writing on Friday, it is nearing its upper consolidating boundary at $4,488.

If ETH breaks and closes above the upper boundary at $4,488 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally towards its record high at $4,956.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 58 above its neutral level of 50, showing that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The MACD lines are also about to flip a bullish crossover, further supporting the bullish thesis.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH fails to close above the $4,488 resistance level, it could extend the decline toward the lower boundary at $4,232.

Ripple breaks above the falling wedge pattern

Ripple price broke above the falling wedge pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since mid-July) on Thursday; a breakout of this pattern favors the bulls. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers at around $3.04.

If XRP continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward its daily resistance at $3.40.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP’s RSI stands above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD showed a bullish crossover on Monday, giving buy signals and indicating improving momentum, which supports the bullish view.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day EMA at $2.92.