Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC finds footing, ETH pauses, while XRP signals bullishness

Bitcoin price hovers around $111,000 on Wednesday after facing rejection from its 50-day EMA at $112,800.

Ethereum consolidated between $4,232 and $4,488 for the last 12 days, signaling indecisiveness among traders.

Ripple price trades within a falling wedge, a breakout signals a potential bullish move ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC) price holds steady around $111,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing a mild rejection the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) price has been trading sideways for over a week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) shows a bullish setup; a breakout could trigger a rally ahead.

Bitcoin could rally if it closes above the 50-day EMA

Bitcoin price extended its recovery on Monday, reaching its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $112,830 the following day, but faced rejection around that level. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it holds steady at around $111,000.

If BTC closes above the 50-day EMA at $112,830 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its next daily resistance at $116,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 43 after facing rejection from its neutral level of 50 on Tuesday, indicating signs of bearish momentum. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover on Saturday, providing a buy signal. Moreover, it also shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral level, indicating bullish momentum and an upward trend ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC fails to close above its 50-day EMA at $112,830 and corrects, it could extend the decline toward its daily support at $107,245.

Ethereum trades sideways, hinting at indecision among traders

Ethereum price has been trading sideways between $4,232 and $4,488 for the last 12 days, since August 29. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $4,319.

Assuming that ETH breaks above the upper boundary at $4,488, it could extend the rally towards its record high at $4,956.

The RSI on the daily chart has been hovering around its neutral level of 50 since September 4, indicating indecisiveness among traders.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH closes below the lower boundary at $4,232, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day EMA at $4,096

Ripple shows a bullish setup

Ripple price trades within a falling wedge pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since mid-July). At the time of writing on Wednesday, it is nearing its upper trendline boundary, and a breakout favors the bulls.

If XRP closes above the upper trendline boundary around $2.99 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its daily resistance at $3.40.

The RSI on the daily chart stands at 52, having moved above its neutral level of 50, indicating early signs of bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD showed a bullish crossover on Monday, giving buy signals and indicating improving momentum, which supports the bullish view.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP faces rejection from the upper trendline of the pattern, it could extend the decline toward its daily support at $2.72.