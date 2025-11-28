TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

  • Bitcoin price steadies around $90,800 on Friday after recovering nearly 5% so far this week.
  • Ethereum price hovers around $3,000 after rebounding from the key support level.
  • XRP trades above $2.17, with bulls aiming for the level above $2.35 mark.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) steadies around key levels on Friday after recovering nearly 5%, 7% and 6%, respectively, so far this week. These top three cryptocurrencies are aiming for a further rally, with the bull targeting $100,000 BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP.

Bitcoin extends recovery, aiming for $100,000 mark

Bitcoin price found support around the key psychological level of $80,000 last week, recovered slightly over the weekend, and has rebounded nearly 5% so far this week. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers around $91,000.

If BTC continues its recovery, it could extend the rally toward the next key psychological level at $100,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 40, pointing upward toward the neutral 50 level, indicating fading bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on Thursday, providing a buy signal and further supporting the potential continuation of the recovery.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $85,000.

Ethereum could extend gains if it closes above key resistance

Ethereum price found support near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,749 on November 22 and recovered more than 8% in the next four days. At the time of writing on Friday, ETH approaches its key resistance level at $3,017.

If ETH closes above the daily resistance at $3,017, it could extend the rally toward the next psychological level at $3,500.

The RSI on the daily chart is 40, pointing upward toward the neutral 50 level, indicating fading bearish momentum. Additionally, the MACD showed a bullish crossover on Monday, which still holds and supports the potential continuation of the recovery.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH declines, it could extend the drop toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,749.

XRP bulls setting sights on the $2.35 mark

XRP price retested and found support around the lower trendline of the descending channel (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines) on Saturday and recovered 14.19% by Monday. However, XRP has been consolidating around $2.20 mark for the last three days. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around the same level.

If XRP recovers, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance level at $2.35, which coincides with the 50-day EMA at $2.36.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP’s RSI and MACD also support the recovery thesis.

XRP/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if XRP corrects, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $1.96.

Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs

The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.

Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.

Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.

Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple (XRP) is losing momentum, trading at around $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. Bulls' attempts to shape the uptrend toward key hurdles at $2.36 and $2.52 failed to gain traction amid resistance at $2.30. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flash subtle recovery signs 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flash subtle recovery signs 

Bitcoin rises above $91,000 as short-term technical indicators show fading bearish momentum. Ethereum reclaims $3,000 support despite Death Cross patterns on the daily chart. XRP trades under pressure, with momentum capped under $2.30.

Bitcoin extends recovery as ETF records positive flows

Bitcoin extends recovery as ETF records positive flows

Bitcoin price extends its recovery above $91,500 on Thursday, following a rebound from its key support level. US-listed spot ETFs recorded a mild inflow of $21.12 million on Wednesday, the second day of positive flows this week.

Cardano on-chain and derivatives data show signs of early recovery

Cardano on-chain and derivatives data show signs of early recovery

Cardano is trading around $0.43 at the time of writing on Thursday, after recovering nearly 7% so far this week. The recovery is further supported by ADA’s large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.