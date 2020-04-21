Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bullrun on course despite price drops

The technical structures of the charts governing the market indicate that the upward momentum is still intact.

The BTC/USD pair moves on unstable ground and is prone to bursts of volatility.

XRP/USD remains at risk, unprotected by the threat of returning to the $0.15 support level.

Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.

On the same day that we have seen the price of a barrel of oil on a negative level, a bearish story about any asset is possible.

The reasons for the adverse price of WTI with delivery in May is because there is no place to store it. What good is a right to buy 100,000 barrels if you have no place to store it?

But storage is not one of the problems of cryptocurrencies. From the most secure cold storage, to the riskiest but flexible in exchange portfolios, capacity is not a problem.

Technically speaking, yesterday's movement falls within the scenarios of continuation of the upward movement that began on Thursday 16. However – as it should be, to do so – the levels just conquered must be confirmed. This pattern is a typical move in all markets because it causes fearful sales.

Ether's dominance chart shows us just that, a test of the trend line conquered last week, a confirmation close and today the day begins to rise.

This history is the picture for today, and for the moment, it confirms the continuation of the upward trend. The indicators do not announce a change of direction on the chart either, so the current target remains the primary resistance line (A) for the beginning of next week.

The market sentiment level continues to be at extreme fear levels, which favors bullish reactions rather than bearish ones.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0251 and is in the weak zone of price congestion resistance at 0.0255. The main moving averages are slightly behind at 0.023, the next support level.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.025, then the second at 0.0268 and the third one at 0.0275.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0228, then the second at 0.022 and the third one at 0.0202.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a slight upward slope, but the line separation is strong, a structure that favors the continuation of the upward movement.

The DMI on the daily chart is a perfect reflection of yesterday's movement. The bulls have come down to test the ADX line and the market reaction in the next few hours will either validate or deny it. The bears see no chance of victory and are barely reacting to the weakness on the buying side.



BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $6885 price level and is moving in the first support level below the long-term bearish channel ceiling. Moving averages continue to be around $8000, indicating where the natural point of attraction for BTC/USD price lies.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $7105, then the second at $7430 and the third one at $7700.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $6770, then the second at $6600 and the third one at $6380.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a flat structure, with no slope or gap between the lines. The moving average and the signal line continue to be on the positive side of the indicator, which would tip the balance slightly in favor of the bulls.

The DMI on the daily chart shows an absolute tie between the two sides of the market. The ADX line moves much lower and forms a precarious structure where an explosion of volatility is likely.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $172.8 and is moving back above the SMA200. The main moving averages are increasing their bullish profile and pushing the price up.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $180, then the second at $185 and the third one at $190.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $170, then the second at $160 and the third one at $155.

The MACD on the daily chart continues to point up, although the line separation is decreasing after yesterday's declines. A move of the ETH/USD pair to the $185 level may help consolidate the upward momentum.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears reacting to yesterday's selling with the same intensity as the bulls. The buy-side is moving in a bullish scenario, above the ADX line.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at $0.1839 and remains in the sideways range that began on April 6th. The main moving averages are still pointing down but with smooth profiles.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.19, then the second at $0.20 and the third one at $0.218.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.17, then the second at $0.151 and the third one at $0.138.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a slightly downward sloping profile. The moving average and the signal average continue to be in the bullish zone; it is the only one that protects the XRP/USD from going down to look for support at the $0.15 level.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears controlling the pair, while the bulls find support at the ADX line and play their cards to try and bounce up and take the lead on the XRP/USD price.





