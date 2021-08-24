Bitcoin bottomed exactly at best support for this week at 43900/600. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce to targets of 48190, 49400/500 & the only resistance of any important this week is at 50500/51000.
We topped exactly here so obviously this remains key to direction.
Ripple targets 12450/12500 before a retest of 13450/490.
Ethereum in a consolidation sideways range from 3150/3100 up to 3350/3400.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin longs at 43900/600 worked perfectly on the bounce to the only resistance of any important this week is at 50500/51000. A break above 51500 opens the door to 52900/53000 & 56700/750.
First support at 48000/47500, better support at 45700/200. Longs need stops below 44800.
Ripple through resistance at 11850/12000 to target 12450/12500 before a retest of 13450/490. A break higher targets 13615, 14410, 14540 & 14660.
First support at 12100/12090, second support at 11550/000.
Ethereum holding minor support at 3270 retests 3350/3400. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 3580/3600.
Second support at 3150/3100. Next target & support at 3000/2970. Longs need stops below 2940.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
