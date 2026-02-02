TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $100, risks deeper correction

  • Solana price extends its decline on Monday, following a more than 15% correction the previous week.
  • Derivatives data supports the sell-off, with short bets rising and funding rates negative.
  • The technical outlook suggests further correction, with a firm close below $100 likely to deepen it.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $100, risks deeper correction
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Solana (SOL) price extends its correction, trading below $100 on Monday after losing more than 15% in the previous week. The bearish price action is further backed by derivatives data, which shows rising short bets and negative funding rates. On the technical side, a daily close below $100 could extend a deeper correction in SOL. 

Derivatives data supports deeper correction

Derivatives data for Solana supports a bearish outlook. Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of SOL will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric flipped to a negative rate on Saturday and stands at -0.0080% on Monday, indicating shorts are paying longs and suggesting bearish sentiment toward SOL.

Solana funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

In addition, Coinglass’s long-to-short ratio for SOL reads 0.97 on Monday. The ratio below one suggests bearish sentiment in the market, as more traders are betting on the SOL price to fall.

Solana long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Fading institutional demand

Institutional demand for Solana also weakened last week. SoSoValue data showed that spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an outflow of $2.45 million last week, marking the first weekly withdrawals since their launch. If these outflows continue and intensify, SOL could likely correct further.

Total Sol spot ETF net inflow weekly chart. Source: SoSoValue

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $100

Solana price was rejected at the weekly resistance at $126.65 on Wednesday and declined by over 15% through Sunday, slipping below the $100 key psychological level. As of Monday, SOL is trading at $99.60.

If Solana closes below $100 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the April 7 low at $95.26. A close below this could extend further losses toward the January 23, 2024, low at $79.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 25, an extreme oversold condition, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on January 19, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

SOL/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if SOL recovers, it could extend the advance toward the weekly resistance at $126.65.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple weakness persists after massive correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple weakness persists after massive correction

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple trade in red on Monday after dipping by over 11%, 19% and 13%, respectively, in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies have shed 10%, 17%, and 10.5% in the first month of 2026, highlighting persistent downside pressure.

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Ethereum, and Kaspa face intense sell-off

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Ethereum, and Kaspa face intense sell-off

Altcoins, including Monero, Ethereum, and Kaspa, are leading the broader cryptocurrency market decline with a steep correction on Sunday. Monero and Ethereum are close to critical support levels near $400 and $2,300, respectively.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $100, risks deeper correction

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $100, risks deeper correction

Solana (SOL) price extends its correction, trading below $100 on Monday after losing more than 15% in the previous week. The bearish price action is further backed by derivatives data, which shows rising short bets and negative funding rates.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.