Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after losing over 7% so far this week, as bearish sentiment continues to weigh on the broader crypto market. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) finds support around a key level, while Ripple (XRP) faces rejection from crucial resistance, both hinting at a possible consolidation phase before its next directional move.

Bitcoin could recover if the $100,300 level holds

Bitcoin price faced rejection around its previously broken trendline on Monday and declined 8.18% until the next day, retesting the 50% retracement level at $100,353. However, on Wednesday, BTC rebounded 2.35% after finding support near the $100,353 level, though much of those gains were erased the following day. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers at around $102,200.

If the 50% retracement level at $100,353 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend its recovery toward the next key resistance level at $106,435.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36, hovering slightly above the oversold territory, suggesting that selling momentum may be easing and that a potential short-term rebound could be on the horizon.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC closes below the $100,353 support level, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support at $97,460.

Ethereum could rebound after retesting key support at $3,171

Ethereum price faced rejection from the 100-day EMA at $3,906 on Monday, then declined by 15.73% the next day and retested the 50% retracement level at $3,171. On Wednesday, ETH staged a mild rebound but ran into rejection near the previously broken trendline the following day. At the time of writing on Friday, ETH hovers at around $3,300.

If the $3,171 continues to hold as support, ETH could extend the recovery toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,593.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34 and rising after retesting oversold territory, suggesting that selling momentum may be easing and a potential short-term rebound could be on the horizon.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH closes below $3,171, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support at $3,017.

XRP could recover if it closes above the $2.35 resistance level

XRP price started the week on a negative note, declining by more than 12% through Tuesday after being rejected around the 50-day EMA at $2.58 on Monday. XRP recovered slightly on Wednesday but was rejected at the daily resistance level at $2.35 the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, XRP hovers at around $2.22.

If XRP recovers and closes above the daily resistance at $2.35, it could extend the recovery toward the 50-day EMA at $2.58.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP RSI indicates that selling momentum is starting to ease, suggesting a potential short-term rebound may be on the horizon.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if the $2.35 level continues to hold as resistance, XRP could extend the decline toward the next daily support at $1.96.