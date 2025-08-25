Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC and XRP hover near key supports while ETH consolidates after record highs

- Bitcoin trades in the red on Monday after facing rejection from its previously broken trendline.
- Ethereum price consolidates around $4,712 after printing a new all-time high of $4,956 on Sunday.
- Ripple’s XRP nears key support at $2.99; a daily close below could trigger an extended correction toward $2.72.
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start this week on a cautious note as traders eye critical levels. BTC and XRP are holding support around key zones, while ETH consolidates just below record highs, leaving the market at a potential turning point.
Bitcoin faces rejection from trendline pullback resistance
Bitcoin price found support around the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $110,865 on Friday and rallied 3.94%. However, it found rejection from its previously broken trendline the next day and declined 3.42% until Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades slightly down at around $112,852.
If BTC closes below the 100-day EMA at $110,865 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward its next support level at $103,701, its 200-day EMA.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 43 after facing rejection from its neutral level of 50 on Friday, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover last week and supports the bearish thesis.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC finds support around the 100-day EMA at $110,865 and recovers, it could extend the rally toward its key resistance at $116,000.
Ethereum consolidates after a record high of $4,956
Ethereum price found support around the daily level of $4,232 on Thursday and rallied 14.36% the next day. ETH price extended the gains, reaching a new all-time high of $4,956 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it hovers around $4,747.
If ETH continues its upward trend, it could extend the gains to set a record high above $5,000.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 64, above the neutral level of 50, indicating strong bullish momentum. Moreover, the MACD indicator also showed a bullish crossover on Saturday, further supporting the bullish thesis.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if ETH faces a pullback, it could extend the correction toward its daily level at $4,488.
XRP nears key support zone
XRP price found support around its 50% retracement level at $2.78 on Friday and rallied 7.80%, closing above its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.99. XRP faced a slight decline in the next two days, finding support around the $2.99 level. At the time of writing on Monday, it is near this support zone.
If XRP finds support around the $2.99 level and recovers, it could extend the rally toward its next daily resistance at $3.40.
The RSI on the daily chart hovers around the neutral level of 50, indicating indecisiveness among traders. The MACD lines are also converging, supporting the indecisiveness thesis.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if XRP closes below its $2.99 support, it could extend the decline toward its next support at $2.78.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum surges to new all-time high following Powell's dovish hints, eyes $6,000
Ethereum surged to a new all-time high on Friday, crossing $4,868 for the first time since November 2021, according to data from crypto exchange Binance. The top altcoin's surge follows Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's dovish hints at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday.
XRP registers 7% gain following dovish Fed hints and Ripple’s partnership with SBI
XRP gained 8% on Friday after Ripple announced a partnership with Japanese firm SBI Holdings to begin distributing the Ripple USD stablecoin in Japan. The remittance-based token's rise was also partly fueled by dovish hints from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Crypto Price Movers: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as Fed Chair Powell turns dovish
Bitcoin and the crypto market rebounded on Friday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, hinting at a possible rate cut due to the weakening labor market.
Crypto Gainers: OKB hits record high as ZEC and MORPHO hint at breakout rallies
OKB (OKB) extends the uptrend beyond $250 milestone, securing the top performer spot in the crypto market over the last 24 hours. ZCash (ZEC) and Morpho (MORPHO) emerge as secondary performers with technicals hinting at a potential breakout rally ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.