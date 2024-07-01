Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin is breaking above the falling wedge

- Bitcoin price is breaking above the falling wedge, signaling a potential bullish move.
- Ethereum price remains supported at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Ripple price still faces resistance at $0.500.
Bitcoin (BTC) breaking above the falling wedge pattern on Monday signals a bullish move, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) poised to follow as they find support at key levels, paving the way for an upside rally in the days ahead.
Bitcoin price looks promising
The Bitcoin price is breaking above the falling wedge on Monday and is trading up by 1.24% at the $63,571 level.
If BTC's price closes above the $63,956 daily resistance level, it could rise 5% to retest its next weekly resistance at $67,147.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator in the daily chart are below their neutral levels of 50 and zero. If bulls are indeed returning, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective neutral levels.
If the bulls are aggressive and the overall crypto market outlook is positive, BTC could extend an additional rally of 6% to revisit its weekly resistance at $71,280.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC closes above the $58,375 level and forms a lower low in the daily time frame, it could indicate that bearish sentiment persists. Such a development may trigger a 3% decline in Bitcoin's price, to revisit its low of $56,522 from May 1.
Ethereum price shows potential for an upside move
Ethereum price retested its support level of $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from a swing low of $2,862 on May 14 to a swing high point of $3,977 on May 27 on June 24.
ETH rebounded by 6.7% from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and trades at around $3,501, edging up approximately 2% on Monday.
If this support at $3,288 holds, ETH price could rise 6% from its current trading level of $3,457 to tag its previous high of $3,717 on June 9.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator in the daily chart are below their neutral levels of 50 and zero. If bulls are indeed returning, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective neutral levels.
If ETH closes above $3,717, the high of June 9, it could extend an additional rally of 7% to reach its previous resistance level of $3,977.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum's daily candlestick price closes below the $3,288 level, it would produce a lower low and signal a break in the market structure. This move would invalidate the aforementioned bullish thesis, potentially triggering an extra 13% crash to the previous support level of $2,862.
Ripple price shows resilience
Ripple price currently trades at $0.478, below the daily resistance level of $0.500.
If Ripple price surpasses the barrier at 0.500, it could rise 7% from $0.500 to $0.532, its previous high from June 5.
In the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently below the 50 mark, indicating neutral to bearish sentiment, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains below zero, suggesting bearish momentum. Both indicators must rise above their critical thresholds of 50 for RSI and zero for AO for a sustained bullish trend. Such a development would bolster the ongoing recovery rally in the market.
If the XRP daily candlestick closes above $0.532, it could extend an additional 9% rally to $0.581, a 50% price retracement level of $0.419 and $0.744 from March 11 to April 13.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if Ripple price daily candlestick closes below $0.450, marking the June 7 low, it would invalidate the bullish outlook by establishing a lower low on the daily chart. This scenario might lead to a 7% decline in XRP's price towards the April 13 low of $0.419.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
