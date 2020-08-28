Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bears get ahead but are not leading

- Sellers show more strength than buyers but with no advantage in controlling the market.
- Market sentiment remains upbeat and diverges from the technical structure.
- Ripple quickens the consolidation process and shows the way ahead.
The week is coming to an end, and on Friday, we are seeing some modest rises by the primary crypto board protectors.
Ethereum is the best Top 3 member at this time and recovers some of the ground lost to Bitcoin in recent weeks. The current climb does not seem to be able to finish the consolidation movement, and we should still wait a couple of weeks to see new developments.
The market forces are facing each other, but neither side opens fire in the technical confrontation that – according to all indications – should take place soon.
The downward movement is in full swing, and the bulls are less and less likely to turn the downward trend around.
Source: alternative.me
The market sentiment is now at level 74 and shows a very high level of confidence in which the uptrend will continue without pause. The long term graph of the sentiment level shows a zone of congestion that typically leads to a sharp drop in the confidence level.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
ETH/BTC is currently trading at 0.03411, showing strength and interest to stay above the support level of 0.0333. The 50-day exponential moving average is a significant attractor and is most likely a target for the lows. This moving average today is hovering around 0.032.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.035, then the second at 0.03675 and the third one at 0.0372.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0332, then the second at 0.0317 and the third one at 0.030.
The MACD on the daily chart follows the typical downward trend. The current position – in a zone between the high and the neutral level of the indicator – usually causes small upward corrections.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bears and bulls sharing a level but never touching. The market will remain relatively calm until the two sides come into contact – which will add volatility to the price.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
BTC/USD is currently trading at $11,394, similar to Thursday’s level, just above the price congestion support level of $11,300. The 50-day exponential moving average is at the $11,000 price level.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $12,300, then the second at $14,000 and the third one at $17,200.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $11,300, then the second at $11,000 and the third one at $10,650.
The MACD on the daily chart continues to move down naturally, maintaining the profile both in slope and in separation between the moving averages.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bears outperforming bulls and attempting to move away from them to take control of the pair.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
ETH/USD is currently trading at $388.12 and is following Bitcoin’s lead by staying above the critical support level of $385.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $440, then the second at $460 and the third one at $485.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $385, then the second at $360 and the third one at $315.
The MACD on the daily chart shows no change in the bearish profile and suggests that the bearish trend is continuing normally.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears overtaking the bulls but not gaining much advantage at the moment.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.26666 and, holding above the 50-day exponential moving average. If Ripple loses support in this zone, a scenario of $0.22 would be highly likely.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.271, then the second at $0.282 and the third one at $0.289.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.26, then the second at $0.253 and the third one at $0.235.
The MACD on the daily chart is approaching the neutral level of the indicator, and it will be interesting to see how XRP/USD performs as an advance on the rest of the market.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears taking advantage of the bulls and very close to reaching the ADX line – the real acid test for absolute control of the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fails to capitalize of Fed's inflationary policy
BTC/USD recovered from the intraday low of $11,280 to trade at $11,400. The first digital coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day despite wild gyrations on Thursday, following Fed's Powell speech.
ADA/USD bulls see no light at the end of the tunnel; key resistance at $0.11 unshakable
Cardano has been on a spiral since it traded a yearly high at $0.1554. There was a period of consolidation between $0.14 and $0.15 for at least two weeks before the downtrend intensified.
LINK/USD drifts to the lower border of the range; $16.00 stays unconquered
Chainlink (LINK) is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.1 billion. The coin has lost over 3.8% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid the technical correction of the cryptocurrency market.
BCH/USD looking forward to a falling wedge pattern breakout
Bitcoin Cash alongside other major cryptocurrencies is making attempts at recovering from the losses encountered this week. BCH/USD explored the levels marginally under $260. This was a significant ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.